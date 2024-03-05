"Please use clear language" - Riley Gaines on Canadian outlet's wording for transgender powerlifters

Riley Gaines has once again reacted to transgender powerlifters taking over women's divisions in Canada. In August 2023, she had called out Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau after a trans woman Anne Andres set the national and unofficial world record in powerlifting.

Gaines had criticized Andres' record as a "mediocre lift by a mediocre male powerlifter" (via the Daily Mail). She also slammed the Canadian powerlifting union for discriminating against female athletes.

Gaines has highlighted the issue again with trans woman powerlifters now occupying top positions in three Alberta women's divisions.

The former competitive swimmer believes clear language should be used to call people exactly what they are. Sharing a social media post by Rebel News Canada on X (formerly Twitter), Riley Gaines said:

"By 'trans powerlifters,' they really mean men. Please use clear language to call people exactly what they are."

She added:

"'Inclusion' = exclusion"

Female powerlifter April Hutchinson, who has been competing in the sport for over four years, had also called out the Canadian Power-lifting Federation last year. She was threatened with suspension.

Gaines reposted a social media post by Hutchinson, which stated:

"The Women's 2023 #1 Rankings are held by Men. Congrats, Alberta Powerlifting Union, that is definitely something to be proud of."

Riley Gaines pays female athlete for refusing to compete against trans woman athlete

Gaines recently came out in support of Irish pool champion Kim O'Brien for refusing to play the women's championship final against a trans woman opponent, Harriet Haynes.

The 12-time All-American swimmer highlighted the issue on social media and said:

"I am happily paying her the prize money she lost out on."

Riley Gaines, 23, pointed out that she began to follow this European tournament when Haynes emerged. She told OutKick:

"I'd been following along since I heard about him last year. And actually at this tournament there were two males that were playing, meaning there were two men playing in the women's elite pro section where only 32 athletes are offered spots."