USWNT player Korbin Albert announces engagement to NFL player Spencer Shrader; Casey Krueger & others send love

United States National Women's Soccer Team (USWNT) player Korbin Albert announced her engagement to footballer Spencer Shrader, kicker at the Indianapolis Colts. Shrader shared a picture of himself proposing to the former PSG midfielder on Instagram on July 5. The American soccer star Casey Krueger & others congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Korbin Albert is an American soccer player who has recently joined OL Lyonnes after spending two years with Paris Saint-Germain. The 2024 Olympic gold medalist made her international debut in December 2023, against China in a friendly game in Texas. Albert made a goal-winning assist at the 2024 gold medal game against Brazil at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sharing their pictures of the proposal on Instagram, Spencer Shrader used a poem by Walt Whitman as a caption. The post read:

Will you come travel with me? Shall we stick by each other for as long as we live? ❤️🧭

The athlete used a line from a popular Walt Whitman poem titled 'Song of the Open Road'. Fellow soccer players like Casey Krueger, Emily Sams and head coach of the United States women's national team, Emma Hayes, congratulated the couple.

Casey Krueger of Washington Spirits gave a two-word reaction, congratulating Albert. She wrote:

"Congrats Korbs!"

Screenshot of Spencer Shrader's Instagram post (@spencer_shrader/ig)

OL Lyonnes, Albert's new club, also shared their congratulations, writing:

"Congratulations! 🥰"

The US soccer player Emily Sams commented:

"Omg congrats guys!! ❤️"

The 21-year-old midfielder joined OL Lyonnes on July 4, 2025, on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, just a day before the announcement of her engagement.

Korbin Albert reflects on her journey with Paris Saint-Germain

The US Women's National Soccer Team Player, Korbin Albert, recently joined 'OL Lyonnes' after posting two successful seasons with Paris Saint-Germain. Sharing her gratitude for the team and teammates through an Instagram post, the US midfielder wrote:

"Grateful for this Journey 🤍My heart is full of gratitude for these past 2 seasons with PSG. They have helped me grow as a player, a person, and a woman of God! Thank you to my teammates who became my family, my coaches and staff who believed in me, and the fans who support and bring life to every match. Paris gave me room to grow, to dream bigger, and to compete at the highest level. Through all of the highs and lows, I had the privilege of being surrounded and strengthened by people who made me better....."

Korbin Albert made a total of 36 appearances for the French giants, scoring three goals.

