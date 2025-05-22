USWNT's Alex Morgan makes feelings known after receiving major honor for outstanding a pursuits as soccer player

Former USWNT star Alex Morgan recently received a major honor as she was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame. Reacting to the achievement, the American penned a heartfelt note reflecting on her time with the California Bears and showing her gratitude for the honor.

During her career, Morgan established herself as one of the best players Team USA has ever seen. However, before making waves on the international stage, the 35-year-old played for the California Golden Bears between 2007 and 2010 in the NCAA. In the three years of her collegiate career, the American made 67 appearances for the Bears, scoring 45 goals.

Recently, Alex Morgan was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, and she took the opportunity to show her appreciation for the Bears. Taking to Instagram, she shared glimpses of her time at the ceremony and wrote,

“My time at CAL was immensely impactful on both my professional career and personal life. It's always special to be back in the bay and I'm honored to be inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame. Go Bears!”

Alex Morgan invests in San Diego Wave FC

Morgan in action for USWNT (Image Source: Getty)

Alex Morgan joined the NWSL in 2013, the league’s inaugural season, playing for the Portland Thorns FC. She then played for the Orlando Pride between 2016 and 2020, before wrapping up her club career with the San Diego Wave FC.

Recently, Morgan announced that she was returning to the Wave, this time as a minority investor. In an official announcement, the soccer star said,

“San Diego is where I’ve built my home, where I am raising my children, and found a purpose beyond my playing career. I believed in Wave FC before a single match was played, and I still believe this Club has the power to change the future of women’s sports. I’m proud to invest in that future and not just as a player, but now as an investor.”

In her debut season with the Wave, Morgan led the team to the playoffs, where they reached the semifinals. That same year, the American’s scoring tally won her the NWSL Golden Boot.

Outside of her club career, Alex Morgan is one of the most successful soccer players in the USA. The 35-year-old is the 2012 Olympic champion and the 2015 and 2019 FIFA World Cup winner. Morgan called time on her career in late 2024.

