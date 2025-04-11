Utah gymnast Grace McCallum receives major honor after saving Red Rocks from crashing out with crucial routine

Earlier this month, Grace McCallum helped the Utah Red Rocks qualify for their 49th straight national championships after her incredible routine saved them from crashing out in the NCAA regional finals. Subsequently, the gymnast has now been awarded a major honor for her performances.

On April 5, Utah faced off against UCLA, Denver and Minnesota to fight for a spot in the elite eight. The team's meet got off to a weak start, as they posted a 49.425 on the bars, placing them third despite a perfect 10 from Grace McCallum. The team continued to be in third place after the second rotation on beam.

The tide turned after the third rotation, when the Red Rocks put up a massive 49.625 on floor, led by Grace McCallum’s 9.975. After a strong rotation on vault, the team made it through to the nationals, thanks to her perfect performance.

Now, for her contributions to the team, the gymnast has received a major honor. On Wednesday (April 9) Grace McCallum was named the WCGA Regional 2 Gymnasts of the Year. Additionally, she is also one of six finalists for the prestigious AAI Award, which is an honor conferred upon the top senior gymnast in the country each year.

Grace McCallum reflects on her journey with the Utah Red Rocks

McCallum at the 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Gymnastics Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Grace McCallum is currently competing in her fifth and final year with the Red Rocks. The veteran gymnast has been a consistently strong performer for the team, scoring four perfect 10s and winning 30 event titles this season.

As she gets ready for her last few weeks as a collegiate gymnast, McCallum recently reflected on the moments she will remember from her journey with Utah, telling the Salt Lake Tribune,

“I like enjoying the little wins with the team. When a teammate sticks their landing or just having fun out on the floor, like those little things, those are the things I’m gonna remember, not the routines I did or the scores I got, but just all those little moments, all the in between, is what really sticks with you.”

“I just hope people remember me as a good teammate. I hope they remember me as a good leader, somebody that’s always going to be there for them and support them no matter what. Obviously, it’s great to be known for your gymnastics and being a good competitor, but at the end of the day, you want to be known as a good person,” Grace McCallum added.

Outside of collegiate gymnastics, Grace McCallum's career has seen her win two World Championships gold medals and an Olympic silver. She is also a four-time Pacific Rim Championships and a five-time Pan American Championships medalist.

