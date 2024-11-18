“Valet didn't go well" - Hunter Woodhall shares a glimpse of damage to his GMC truck

Hunter Woodhall recently shared a glimpse of his GMC truck, which was slightly damaged by a valet. The athlete frequently shares updates of his life with his fans on social media.

The para-athlete and Tara Davis-Woodhall both wrapped up their 2024 seasons after competing at the Paris Paralympics and Olympics, respectively. The Games saw both of them clinching the first Olympic gold medals of their careers. Davis-Woodhall jumped 7.01m to stand atop the Long Jump podium at the Summer Games as she beat the challenge of the defending champion, Malika Mihambo.

Woodhall won a gold medal in the 400m T62 dash, as he clocked 46.36s to stand atop the podium. Following their medal achievements, the couple have been enjoying their off-season. The athlete couple recently moved to Kansas as the long jumper commences her new role as an assistant coach.

The couple frequently share updates on social media and Woodhall shared an update this week regarding his truck.

Hunter Woodhall shared a picture on his Instagram stories, which showed a dent on the rearlight and body of his GMC truck, which he wrote was caused by a valet.

He captioned the story:

"Dang😂😂 Valet didn't go well last night"

Woodhall’s Instagram Hunter Woodhall

Hunter Woodhall on life in Kansas

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Woodhall recently left Arkansas and moved to Kansas City for the latter's new role as an assistant coach for the Track & Field Cross Country team at Kansas State University. Davis-Woodhall was offered the role by her long-time coach Travis Geopfert amid the Paris Olympics. After Hunter and Tara moved to their new residence, the para-athlete penned a note reflecting on the hardships of starting a new life in a new place.

He shared a post on Instagram with a series of pictures showing the couple's ongoing activities. He captioned the post:

"Life update: it’s not easy. Been having a tough time recently. With the move, crazy schedules, and life’s pace it’s hard to find a new normal. It’s hard to get back in the swing of things, but we’re getting there," Woodhall wrote.

He added:

"Apart from all this there has been a silver lining. We have the most incredible friends and family in our life that have been getting us through. Life is hard, and it’s okay to not always feel your best. Things will get better, I just gotta keep reminding myself of that."

Hunter Woodhall has won a total of five Paralympic medals, one gold, one silver, and three bronze.

