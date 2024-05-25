Vermont City Marathon and Relay 2024 - Event information, schedule, routes and more

The Vermont City Marathon and Relay 2024 is all set to be held on May 26 (Sunday) in and around the city of Burlington in Vermont. Established in the year 1989, the 2024 edition of the marathon will be its 33rd road event (the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID protocols, while the 2021 event was held virtually by the organizers).

The Marathon in Vermont is a huge attraction for all the marathon runners around the suburbs of Vermont, being the biggest sporting event in the state and also the biggest marathon event in the entire region of New England.

Besides, the event is certified by the United States Track and Field governing body and is an official qualifying event for the Boston Marathons. The event is organized by a non-profit organization namely RunVermont which aims to conduct various other races across the year to conduct youth development programmes in sports.

Vermont City Marathon and Relay 2024: Event Information

The 2023 edition women's division winner Maegan Krifchin (Photo: Getty)

As per the officials, more than 4500 people are expected to participate in the 2024 edition of the Vermont City Marathon and Relay, which will also include some prominent marathon runners from Vermont, namely Teague O'Connor and Ben Fishbein.

The event will provide substantial prize money of $2400 to the winner of the elite marathon event while the second and third-placed contestants will take home $1300 and $800, respectively.

The last date for registration in the event was Saturday (May 25 till 7:00 PM EDT) except for the virtual race (last date May 26 till 7:00 PM EDT).

All the races of the 2024 edition of the Vermont City Marathon will be live-streamed on NBC 5. All the live updates and results of the event will also be available on MyNBC5.com.

Vermont City Marathon and Relay 2024: Complete schedule of the event

US marathon events (Photo: Getty)

Here is the complete schedule of the 2024 edition of the annual marathon and relay event held in the state of Vermont:

7:15 AM EDT (Eastern Day Time)- Marathon Event (Eligible for participants aged above 16+)

7:15 AM EDT- Two-person Relay Event (Eligible for participants aged above 13+)

7:15 AM EDT- Three - Five Person Relay Event

7:15 AM EDT- Wheelchair Race

The date and timings for the virtual race of the event are yet to be announced by the organizers.

Vermont City Marathon and Relay 2024: Routes

US Marathon events (Photo: Getty)

The marathon and relay event in Vermont consists of a course distance of 26.2 miles which runs around the beautiful scenery of Lake Champlain and Adirondack mountains. The starting and finishing point of the race is near the Waterfront Park.