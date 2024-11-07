"Wants to put Lebron on the court with you"- Riley Gaines reacts to Angel Reese's anguish as Donald Trump wins the Presidential Elections

Social activist Riley Gaines reacted to Angel Reese's comments over the results of the recently concluded US Presidential Elections. The 22-year-old basketball player was left disappointed with the eventual results.

Reese, who represents the Chicago Sky team in the WNBA, launched a tirade on her X handle against the American masses over the results of the Presidential elections. She posted,

"I’m so disappointed in America….Some of you just couldn’t selfishly put your pride aside huh??!?!?"

Gaines replied to her by posting on her X handle,

"The person you voted for wants to put Lebron on the court with you lol"

The elections for the 47th President of the United States of America concluded on November 5. The outgoing vice president of the USA, Kamala Harris, stood for the post of President against the Republican candidate and former President, Donald J Trump.

Trump won the elections with more than 295 Electoral College votes against the 226 votes secured by Harris. With this, Trump has become the first US President since Grover Cleveland to be elected for two non-consecutive terms.

Riley Gaines has been supportive of Donald Trump's campaign since the beginning. Both have been supportive of the cause to keep transgender people out of women's sports, and both have protested against the free pass given to Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics, who went on to win the Olympic gold medal in women's welterweight boxing.

Riley Gaines on Kamala Harris' post-election speech

Riley Gaines expresses her thoughts on Kamala Harris' post election speech [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines also reacted to Kamala Harris' post-election speech, which was delayed by a day following the election results. Harris conceded her defeat and hoped for the best of the USA.

Gaines took to her X handle [formerly Twitter] to express her thoughts. She posted in one tweet,

"Fantastic speech by Kamala Harris. By far the best she's looked in the public eye. She accepted defeat, congratulated Trump, spoke to the importance of upholding the constitution, defended her position on her policies, motivated her base. I wish she gave this speech last night."

However, that was not all. The former NCAA swimmer took another dig at Harris' speech, as she posted,

"Honestly, Kamala's concession speech sounded great. She's much better at losing than she is at winning.Trump is the opposite. That's what makes him such a great President."

Riley Gaines has been critical of Kamala Harris ever since she endorsed the Title IX changes, which in Gaines' opinion, made it worse for women's sports. The 24-year-old had actively campaigned against Harris, maintaining that a vote in her favor would make the lives of the women in the USA worse than ever.

