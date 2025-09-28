"War"- Suni Lee gets bewildered while witnessing massive turnout in Texas as the Aggies beat Auburn in Kyle Field

Suni Lee recently enjoyed a trip to Texas as she attended a football clash between the Aggies and the Auburn Tigers. The American was left bewildered by the competitiveness and the massive crowd and was quick to react to the ‘war’ she witnessed.

Lee is best known as a gymnast, having represented Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as the 2024 Paris Games. She has also competed at the 2019 World Championships. Since the Paris Olympics, the 22-year-old has taken a step back from gymnastics as she explores new adventures.

Most recently, Suni Lee visited Kyle Field to witness a football clash between the Aggies and Tigers. The gymnast was left speechless at the crowd for the game and took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of the packed stadium while writing,

“War damnnnn!!!”

Lee herself competed for Auburn University in her collegiate career. As part of the Tigers, the gymnast won a national championship on the balance beam in 2022 while winning a silver medal in the all-round.

Suni Lee opens up about her life in New York and her plans for the future

Suni Lee was last seen in action at the Paris Olympics. While there, the American re-established her status as one of the best gymnasts of the generation, walking away with three medals. Since the 2024 Games, Lee has moved to New York to explore the world of fashion and more.

In a recent interview with Olympic.com, Lee revealed what a day in her life looks like now, saying,

“Every single day, I walk outside and I’m inspired by something, which I love. I walk down the same street every single day, and I see something new that I didn’t see the time before A typical day is going to Pilates. Then, I have meetings usually throughout the day and then, I’ll go out for lunch or go for a walk, a bike ride, depending on how I feel. Maybe I’ll do some shopping, and then I come home, I watch a movie and I go to sleep. My days are pretty chill when I’m not travelling.”

Lee confirmed that she sees herself staying in New York for the near future, while adding that she might want to move back home in order to be closer to her family at some point. Talking about her goals for the future she said,

“A big goal for me, I think, would be to build my brand and then also giving back to the communities as much as possible.”

As a gymnast, Suni Lee rose to fame in 2020 when she stormed to the all-around gold medal in the absence of Simone Biles. That same year she also won a silver medal as part of Team USA while winning bronze in the uneven bars. At the Paris Olympics, Lee added a team gold medal and two individual bronze medals to her collection.

