WATCH: Anna Hall shares video of her long jump progress three months after knee surgery

Anna Hall is back on the mend three months post-op, and she provided her fans an update on the progress she's making. The 23-year-old underwent knee surgery in late January and is gunning to make it to the Paris Olympics.

Hall’s injury has forced her to make a delayed start to her Olympic year, foregoing the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow. However, the World Championships silver medalist has had a strong recovery since the procedure, giving fans regular insights into her journey back to full form and fitness.

Most recently, the 23-year-old heptathlete shared the headway she's making in the long jump, taking off on her injured leg. In the video that the American shared on her social media, fans can see her make slow and steady improvements each session.

In the clips, Hall inserted text into certain parts of the video, highlighting the fear and panic she felt at times when putting such strain on her knee. She captioned the video,

“Not there yet, but there is progress every session. Can't wait to give long jump another competition go this week.”

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

For Anna Hall, this isn't her first experience with injury and surgery. Back in 2021, when competing at the U.S Olympic Team Trials, she crashed on the eight barrier in a 100m hurdles race. She subsequently broke the navicular bone in her left foot, forcing her to get surgery which required a screw to be inserted into the foot.

However, eight months later, the 23-year-old was back in the game competing for the Florida Gators. Upon her return, she scored a personal best of 4618 points in the pentathlon and won the indoor and outdoor NCAA Division I Championships respectively.

With the Paris Olympics only a couple of months away, fans will hope for another such triumphant recovery for Hall.

Anna Hall announces next competition

Anna Hall announced that she will be participating in her third competition of the year on Saturday, the 18th of May. She will be competing in the long jump event at the Atlanta City Games, where she will be joined by the likes of Tara Davis-Woodhall and Quanesha Banks.

The American had stated earlier in the year that she intends to stay in the US for her first few competitions, to stay close to home and not interrupt her training as well as rehab. So far she has made appearances at the Tom Jones Memorial and the LSU Invitational in April.