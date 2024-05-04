American competitive swimmer Caeleb Dressel was recently captured training at the University of Florida as the Paris Olympics 2024 are nearing. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist aims to represent the USA in his third Games at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

To qualify for the Olympics, Dressel will compete in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming set from June 15 to 23, 2024, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

At the opening event of the Omega Boutique in Tampa, he confirmed his participation in three events as he aims to defend his titles in 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 100m butterfly, at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Recently, Jack Szaranek, the assistant swim coach at the University of Florida, shared a video of Caeleb Dressel’s training at the University of Florida on his Instagram (IG). Watch the video here:

Dressel had also represented the Florida Gators during his collegiate career which saw him become the NCAA Division I champion on ten occasions. He also finished as the runner-up four times and earned three third-place finishes.

He also holds the NCAA championships and national records in the 50-yard freestyle (17.63), 100-yard freestyle (39.90), and 100-yard butterfly (42.80).

A look into Caeleb Dressel’s achievements at the Olympics

Gold medalist Caeleb Dressel of Team United States poses with the gold medal for the Men's 50m Freestyle on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 01, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Caeleb Dressel has amassed seven Olympic medals from his participation in the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While in the Rio Olympics, he had just shown glimpses of his abilities by helping the USA team to clinch the gold medals in the 4x100m freestyle, and 4x100m medley.

At the 2016 Olympics, he ran the first leg in the 4x100m freestyle relay finals as the USA won with a time of 3:09.92, ahead of France. In the 4x100m medley, he clocked the fastest split in 47.74 during the heats to help the USA team reach the finals as they finished second overall. However, he didn’t race in the finals.

In the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Dressel asserted his dominance by winning five gold medals and setting multiple Olympic Records (OR) and World Records (WR).

He claimed gold in the 50m freestyle (21.07 OR), 100m freestyle (47.02 OR), and 100m butterfly (49.45 WR), and was instrumental in the USA’s 4x100m freestyle team (3:08.97) and 4x100m medley relay (3:26.78 WR) gold-medal performance.