WATCH: Christian Coleman runs blistering 100m to hold off Ferdinand Omanyala at Prefontaine Classic 2024

Christian Coleman gave fans at the Prefontaine Classic the treat of their lifetime today, racing ahead to victory in a season best of 9.95. This makes the American one of the first major sprinters to breach the 10 second mark this Olympic year.

Coleman opened his 100m season in April on international ground. Running at the Xiamen Diamond League, he clocked a 10.13s, outdoing compatriot Fred Kerley for the win. From there the reigning 60m World Champion headed to the Suzhou Diamond League, this time achieving a 10.4 but settling for second behind teen sensation Akani Simbine.

Now, the 28-year-old is back on home ground, and he certainly seems to be in form. Racing at the Prefontaine Classic, he dipped under the 10 second mark, clocking a 9.95 for the win, beating second-place finisher Ferdinand Omanyala by just 0.03. seconds. Rounding out the top three behind them was American Brandon Hicklin, who clocked a 10.8.

Watch a video of Coleman managing to hold of Omanyala for the win below:

For Christian Coleman, this marks his second consecutive Prefontaine Classic victory. His time of 9.95s also makes him the fourth fastest man in the world this year so far, behind Christian Miller and Kendall Williams with their 9.93 and Hicklin with his 9.94.

Christian Coleman continues to sit atop Diamond League Final qualification standings

With his mind-blowing performance on home-ground at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregan, Christian Coleman has further solidified his spot atop the Diamond League final qualification standings.

Going into this 100m race, the American was already first in the rankings with 15 points, credit to his first and second place finishes in Xiamen and Suzhou. With eight fresh points being affected to his total after this victorious run on Saturday, Coleman now rises to 23 points in the tally, putting him well out of reach of Esse Emmanuel, who is currently ranked second with 13 points.

Elsewhere, in the Diamond League final qualification standings, Coleman’s compatriot Brandon Hicklin will now move up to the fifth spot, credit to his third-place finish in Eugene. This will keep him behind Roahn Watson who has 12 points and ahead of Ackeem Blake who has 10.

Meanwhile, second-place finisher Ferdinand Omanyala will tie Canadian Andre De Grasse for seventh in the rankings after his performance today.

Christian Coleman has made it to the Diamond League final multiple times previously, and has been crowned champion in the 100m twice, once in 2023 and once in 2018.