WATCH: Clayton sisters go 1-2 in the Doha diamond league 100m as Tia Clayton runs the fastest time in the world this year

The rising track and field sprinter, Tia Clayton, has recently won the 100m race event in the 2025 Doha Diamond League. Her sister, Tina, who also participated in the race, clinched the second spot.

Tia Clayton, the 20-year-old athlete from Jamaica, won two gold medals in the World U20 Championships 4×100m relay race events. In the Caribbean Free Trade Association annual athletics competition, she won one gold medal in 4×100m relay and a silver medal in 100m.

Her sister, Tina, won a bronze medal at the 2025 World Athletics Relays, which was held at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, China. She has won four gold medals from the World U20 Championships and two gold medals from the CARIFTA U20 Games.

The sisters recently clinched the top spots in 100m at the 2025 Doha Diamond League. Tia Clayton clocked the race in 10.92, while her sister concluded her race with 11.02. With her finish timings of under 11, the sprinter is currently leading the World Championships. They limited Jamaican legend, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who clinched the fourth position.

Tia Clayton also participated in the Jamaican U18 Championships in 2018 and 2019 and clinched first place in the 100m race events. In the Jamaican U20 Championships in 2021 and 2022, she clinched third place in 100m.

Whereas her sister won second place in 100m at the Jamaican U18 Championships and first place in the Jamaican U20 Championships in the 100m and 200m events.

Tia Clayton reflects on encouraging the next generation of track and field athletes

The Clayton sisters were named the ambassadors for the National Primary Schools Athletic Championships. They are young athletes and are moving forward to inspire the next generation in the sport.

During her interview with the Olympics, Tia reflected on her thoughts on their meaningful role in inspiring the younger kids.

“It is very important because we get to encourage athletes to do their best; we’re so truly honoured for this opportunity. It is a very great feeling – we give a lot of inspiration for the kids that want to become like us and that’s very great. But they should also know that they will have to work very hard to achieve what we’ve achieved.”

Tia also participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics and concluded the 100m race in seventh position.

