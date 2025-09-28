WATCH: College volleyball player Natalia Newsome's viral jump that LeBron James, Sue Bird & other NBA stars as well fans are raving about

Natalia Newsome has gained immense attention for her viral vertical jump. The 19-year-old volleyball player represents Southern Methodist University in college volleyball.The official Instagram page of ESPN Women, aka ESPN W, recently shared some more glimpses of Newsome's NBA-style jump. They shared some video clips of her viral jump and described how it would have fared with other players from the NBA league.The caption of the ESPN W's Instagram post read as,&quot;5’11” Natalia Newsome is only a sophomore 🔥 (via @anthonycockrill, @smuvolleyball)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe official Instagram page of the SMU Mustangs volleyball team [which Natalia Newsome represents] also capitalized on the moment by sharing some more glimpses of Newsome's talent, including the appreciation from NBA legends like LeBron James, Sue Bird, etc. The caption on the Instagram post read as,&quot;𝐑𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐀𝐈𝐑 🚀 #GoMustangs | @nataliaalysee&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNatalia Newsome's team, the SMU Mustangs, will be facing the Pittsburgh Panthers in an away game tomorrow. The SMU Mustangs had lost the previous game held on September 24 to the Pittsburgh Panthers by a slender margin of 2-3.All about Natalia Newsome, the viral sensation from SMU MustangsA glimpse into Natalia Newsome's career [Image Source : Natalia Newsome's Instagram]Natalia Newsome is a tall middle blocker who represents Southern Methodist University's women's volleyball team in collegiate volleyball. Newsome had joined the SMU Mustangs team in the 2023-24 season.Natalia Newsome had a stellar record as a high school volleyball player during her time at Arlington Martin High School, which is located in Arlington, Texas. The teenage sensation was the team's MVP [Most Valuable Player] in 2022. Newsome also represented the Texas Image Volleyball Club.In her interview with LoneStarLive.com, Natalia Newsome discussed why she joined the SMU Mustangs and credited coach Sam Erger for convincing her to do the same. In her words,“She’s very much about your full experience at SMU. You can see with a lot of coaches that they just want to focus on your volleyball experience and that’s important. But she wants to make you a well-rounded person. She cares about how you’re doing in school, how you’re doing in volleyball, how you’re doing just as a person in general. That was something I really loved about her and was kind of one of the reasons that made me commit to SMU.”Natalia Newsome also talked about her famous vertical jump in the interview, where she claimed that she inherited it. Her father, Tony Newsome, also represented the SMU in collegiate sports when he served as the wide receiver for the SMU football team in the 90s.