  • WATCH: College volleyball player Natalia Newsome's viral jump that LeBron James, Sue Bird & other NBA stars as well fans are raving about

WATCH: College volleyball player Natalia Newsome's viral jump that LeBron James, Sue Bird & other NBA stars as well fans are raving about

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 28, 2025 04:35 GMT
The viral jump of Natalia Newsome that has left everyone talking including LeBron James, Sue Bird etc. [Image Source : Instagram]
The viral jump of Natalia Newsome that has left everyone talking including LeBron James, Sue Bird etc. [Image Source : Instagram]

Natalia Newsome has gained immense attention for her viral vertical jump. The 19-year-old volleyball player represents Southern Methodist University in college volleyball.

The official Instagram page of ESPN Women, aka ESPN W, recently shared some more glimpses of Newsome's NBA-style jump. They shared some video clips of her viral jump and described how it would have fared with other players from the NBA league.

The caption of the ESPN W's Instagram post read as,

"5’11” Natalia Newsome is only a sophomore 🔥 (via @anthonycockrill, @smuvolleyball)"
The official Instagram page of the SMU Mustangs volleyball team [which Natalia Newsome represents] also capitalized on the moment by sharing some more glimpses of Newsome's talent, including the appreciation from NBA legends like LeBron James, Sue Bird, etc. The caption on the Instagram post read as,

"𝐑𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐀𝐈𝐑 🚀 #GoMustangs | @nataliaalysee"
Natalia Newsome's team, the SMU Mustangs, will be facing the Pittsburgh Panthers in an away game tomorrow. The SMU Mustangs had lost the previous game held on September 24 to the Pittsburgh Panthers by a slender margin of 2-3.

All about Natalia Newsome, the viral sensation from SMU Mustangs

A glimpse into Natalia Newsome&#039;s career [Image Source : Natalia Newsome&#039;s Instagram]
A glimpse into Natalia Newsome's career [Image Source : Natalia Newsome's Instagram]

Natalia Newsome is a tall middle blocker who represents Southern Methodist University's women's volleyball team in collegiate volleyball. Newsome had joined the SMU Mustangs team in the 2023-24 season.

Natalia Newsome had a stellar record as a high school volleyball player during her time at Arlington Martin High School, which is located in Arlington, Texas. The teenage sensation was the team's MVP [Most Valuable Player] in 2022. Newsome also represented the Texas Image Volleyball Club.

In her interview with LoneStarLive.com, Natalia Newsome discussed why she joined the SMU Mustangs and credited coach Sam Erger for convincing her to do the same. In her words,

“She’s very much about your full experience at SMU. You can see with a lot of coaches that they just want to focus on your volleyball experience and that’s important. But she wants to make you a well-rounded person. She cares about how you’re doing in school, how you’re doing in volleyball, how you’re doing just as a person in general. That was something I really loved about her and was kind of one of the reasons that made me commit to SMU.”

Natalia Newsome also talked about her famous vertical jump in the interview, where she claimed that she inherited it. Her father, Tony Newsome, also represented the SMU in collegiate sports when he served as the wide receiver for the SMU football team in the 90s.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

