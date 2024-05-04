WATCH: Delta Airlines releases the first look of the 2024 Paris Olympics plane custom-made for Team USA

As the 2024 Paris Olympics is approaching, Delta Air Lines, one of the most dominant airlines in the US, has released the first look of the plane that would carry Olympic and Paralympic athletes of Team USA to the French Capital, at the most anticipated Summer Games.

Since January 2021, Delta has been the official airline partner of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The same year that the company announced this partnership, it broke the news of signing a $400 million deal as a sponsor of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. United was the official airline partner of the US Olympic teams for over 4 decades until Delta took over in 2021. It will also fly US athletes to the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics in 2026.

In 1996, Delta Air Lines was a sponsor of the Atlanta Olympic Games and extended its service in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games as well. The contractual settlement with the LA Games ensued from Delta's popularity on the LA West Coast. The recently constructed Airbus350 for the 2024 Paris Olympics will fly the athletes in a brand-new, USA-themed plane, which is suited up in red, blue, and white.

The YouTube channel of 11Alive broke the news and the show host was heard saying:

"Hours ago, Delta's team USA plane touched down at Hartsville Jackson International Airport. US Olympics and Paralympics athletes will fly Delta to Paris for the summer Olympics."

'Team USA' is written across the aircraft's body, which highlights the potent presence of US athletes in the sporting realm. On Friday, the Airbus350 landed in Atlanta from Toulouse, France, where the aircraft was built and painted earlier this year.

Delta Air Lines is thrilled to be a part of the US athletes' 2024 Paris Olympics journey

After the Airbus was spotted in Atlanta, Alicia Tillman, the Chief Marketing Officer of Delta couldn't control her excitement for the 2024 Paris Olympics gates to fling open. In a news release on May 3, Friday, she said:

"Unveiling the Team USA aircraft for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 marks a major milestone for Delta’s support of Team USA as we look toward the start of competition in just a few months."

Delta's Chairman Club based in Toulouse celebrated the custom-made aircraft before it took flight. According to Tillman, this gorgeous aircraft will symbolize values of dedication and hard work that are mutually shared by Delta and the US Olympic athletes pitching up for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She said:

"As this plane flies around the world in the coming months and years, we hope it is seen as a symbol of hard work, dedication and the upward momentum to being the best that Team USA and Delta innately share," she added.

The Paris Olympics will commence on July 26 and wrap up on August 11. Before that, the US Olympic trials will qualify the athletes for the big event.