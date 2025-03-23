WATCH: Donald Trump halts Carter Starocci's interview as he receives massive cheers during walkout at NCAA Wrestling Championships

President Donald Trump made an appearance at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025 and was welcomed with a massive cheers. Penn State's Carter Starocci had just won his 5th consecutive NCAA title and was giving his post-match interview however, the President's arrival led the Arena to roar in cheers thereby halting the interview for a brief moment.

Donald Trump had previously made an appearance at the NCAA Wrestling Championships back in 2023 in Oklahoma. The President walked out into the stadium in Philadelphia briefly after Carter Starocci etched his name in the history books after defeating Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen in the 184 lbs division with a final score of 4-3.

Carter Starocci spoke about his victory in a post-match interview and expressed his elation at being the first-ever five-time National Champion in the history of the sport. As Starocci was speaking to ESPN, Donald Trump walked out and the stadium erupted in cheers. The moment went viral on social media and was shared by a lot of users.

You can watch the viral moment here:

President Trump waved to the crowd and thanked them for giving him a massive welcome.

Carter Starocci's strong message before competing for his historic match

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Carter Starocci shared a long motivational message as he geared up for his final fight in his last year as an NCAA athlete. The American athlete revealed that he had always been waiting for the big moment and hoped to put forward his best performance.

Moreover, he his confidence in his hard work and shed light on the importance of visualization before competing. Starocci revealed how he had been in situations of pressure multiple times and is willing to do it again.

"They can’t stop you. You’d be so proud of where you are. You’ve always wanted to be an athlete on the biggest of stages and playing in the biggest moments. You always worked hard, you always believed. Tonight we show unshaken commitment and focus. Tonight we show what it is to dream. Tonight we arrive home, tonight we come alive. Thank You God," he wrote.

"You win these matches before they start. It’s all in the eyes. They never lie. I AM willing to go through it all to get what I want. I’ve been here before and I’m going to do it again," he added.

Starocci concluded his NCAA career with an unbeaten streak in the National Championships.

