WATCH: Emotional Ilona Maher fights off tears following last game for Bristol Bears

Ilona Maher was emotional following her last game for the Bristol Bears as they lost the semifinals against the Gloucester-Hartpury on Sunday. She had signed a three-month contract with the Bears, and it came to an end following the semifinal exit.

Maher joined the Bears in January to prepare for the World Cup and has helped bring significant attention to the sport, with her debut game breaking the all-time attendance records in Bristol. She scored one of the four tries for the Bears during the semifinals against Gloucester, but the Hartpury women were too dominant and won 36-20.

The 28-year-old was emotional following the game and said:

"Alright, that was my last game in the PWR. I'm so honored to play for the Bristol Bears, the most welcoming, nicest team I could have joined, and I'm sad that I'm playing against a lot of them."

Maher was fighting off the tears, and urged her fans to support the women's rugby. The Olympic medalist pressed that the sport required the support of women, suggesting them to buy the jerseys and fill the stands.

"To all of you, women's rugby is changing, and it's really, I think, making the people and world a better place. I don't know what I'm saying, but please keep coming out and supporting. Fill these seats like we're setting records, and we need you to buy the shirt, come to the games like women's sports, and women, come and help us," Ilona Maher said.

Maher further added that she was honored to wear Bristol's jersey and would continue to remain involved with the team and PWR.

"It has been an honor to wear this jersey, and I just hope that we can continue, even when I'm not playing in the PWR, as there's something special going on here," she added

The two-time Olympian was playing the Rugby 15s for the first time since 2021 and would now continue her preparations for the World Cup, which takes place in England from 22 August to 27 September.

"We can’t just have one superstar" - Ilona Maher on being the women's rugby's 'superstar'

Ilona Maher during the Harlequins v Bristol Bears - Source: Getty

With over 8 million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok, Ilona Maher is the most followed rugby player and, without a doubt, the biggest superstar in women's rugby. While Maher loves being called a superstar, she believes it's not enough for the sport to grow and more stars are needed to bring in more fans.

"I’ve seen the power in it and I’ve seen the power of people connecting with the individual and then going to a sport. People connect with [WNBA star] Caitlin Clark and go see a game and that brings more fans in," Ilona Maher said in January this year (via Guardian).

“So if we could have more people connect with Holly Aitchison, Jaz Joyce, Evie Gallagher, that brings them in. That is my goal. I love being a superstar, people call me the superstar of rugby but that’s not enough for the sport. We can’t just have one superstar," Maher added.

Before joining the Bears, Maher led the USA Women's Rugby Sevens Team to their first-ever Olympic medal in Paris. She was also part of the team that finished sixth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

