Watch: Femke Bol and Josh Kerr flex their gold medals moments after the victory ceremony at the World Athletics Indoor Championships

Femke Bol and Josh Kerr claimed victory in their respective competitions at the World Indoor Athletics Championships on Saturday in Scotland. Bol shattered her own indoor 400m world record, while Kerr claimed gold in the men's 3,000m.

The Dutch athlete clocked 49.17 seconds and surged past her previous two-week-old world record of 49.24, which she had set at the Dutch national championships. And Kerr became the first British man to win the 3,000m world indoor title. Team Scotland took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Kerr's win. It said:

"Josh Kerr, champion of the world again! What a home crowd reaction, what a race!"

Expand Tweet

BBC Sport shared a video of both the star athletes showing their medals:

"Two gold medallists comparing their medals!" #WorldIndoorChamps

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

"I really wanted the gold": Femke Bol

Bol, who currently holds nine major world and European titles, told Olympics.com after her latest victory that she really wanted the gold.

Femke Bol at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Three

The Dutch athlete shared that she needed a good race if she were to win:

"I knew I needed a really good race to win this gold. I knew I had to open fast, and once you open fast you have to keep going because you'll die anyway!

Expressing her delight at running a world record again, the 24-year-old remarked that her focus was always on the gold medal:

"It's amazing to also run a world record again. I was hoping to be in the 49...my coaches thought I could do it but I really wanted the gold."

She also shared her concerns about missing the hurdles:

"I've not done hurdles for four weeks and it gives me confidence. (But) I am missing the hurdles.

Bol remarked it was a great race and commented on the amazing competition and atmosphere.

In a video interview after the race, Bol said winning is not comfortable, highlighting that the last fifty is never easy:

"But I learned this in seas that even though I feel tired I feel full of letic, I keep running. So this is what I trust myself now with even though I feel like I can no more."

While expressing happiness at running the world record, Bol mentioned that she always believed that she could go even faster than she did two weeks ago at the Dutch national championships.

You can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Stating that a championship is about winning, and one needs a great race to win, Bol believed that this was her best-ever race.