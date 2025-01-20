WATCH: Former Husker Leyla Blackwell receives 'emotional' welcome in Nebraska as San Diego Mojo defeats Omaha Supernovas

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers Leyla Blackwell received a warm welcome on returning to the state with pro volleyball team San Diego Mojo. She spent the 2024 season with the Huskers, winning the Big Ten Volleyball Championships.

Blackwell received a warm cheer from the crowd inside the CHI Health Center, Omaha when her name was announced ahead of the Mojo vs Supenernovas match. The 22-year-old was joyous on return and warmly waved back to the crowd.

Speaking in the post-match interview after Mojo downed Supernovas 3-1, Blackwell said it was an emotional moment for her but one that she was looking forward to since the start of the season.

"This was definitely an emotional moment I think like it's been a quick turnaround kind of getting into the next season. So I was really looking forward to this match and just being back in the state of Nebraska and back in this environment but it just is so sool to be here with my new team and my new teammates and having this experience that I get to kind of share with everyone and getting to be back but it was so special," Leyla Blackwell said

"I mean every single time you play any volleyball in the state of Nebraska the fans are gonna love and it's just a great environment," she added.

Blackwell, who's originally from San Diego played for the home collegiate team San Diego Toreros for three seasons before joining Nebraska. She played in 19 matches for the Huskers and posted 2.35 kills and 1.26 blocks per set.

The 22-year-old was drafted by Supernovas in the PVF Draft at the end of last year and made her debut on January 9 against Orlando Valkyries.

"It's the greatest honor" - Leyla Blackwell on signing with San Diego Mojo

2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Leyla Blackwell in action (Source: Getty)

Having spent the entirety of her life in San Diego barring a season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Leyla Blackwell said signing with Supernovas and being able to remain in her home state was the greatest honor for her. Speaking in the aforementioned post-match interview, she said:

"It's the greatest honor. I think what coach Tayyiba has been building in San Diego over the past year and all the studs that I get to be surrounded by everyday and get to learn from everyday is amazing and obviously San Diego is home for me, so getting to kind of take in that new experience and have this new community at home is just the most amazing thing."

Blackwell earned All-WCC First Team honors for three straight seasons with San Diego Toreros and ranked third in the WCC in both total blocks (102) and blocks per set (1.24) during the 2023 season.

