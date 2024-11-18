WATCH: Ilona Maher and DWTS partner Alan Bersten hilariously dub Modern Family characters

Ilona Maher and her DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, recently shared their dubbed act from Modern Family on Instagram. The duo timed their lip-syncing, showcasing their creativity.

Ilona Maher, an American rugby 7s player, debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She is also known as a Tiktok sensation, sharing humorous content and her insightful journey into a professional athlete's life. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Maher represented the US Rugby sevens squad and won a bronze medal by defeating Australia, 14-12.

Maher is a contestant in the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars show.

Alan Bersten, an American professional ballroom and Latin dancer, partnered with Olympic medalist Ilona Maher at DWTS. He showcases his sense of humor frequently by posting humourous videos on social media featuring Maher.

Trending

The Modern Family is an American TV sitcom that aired from 2009 to 2020. The series explores the joys and challenges of the modern family in a mockumentary style.

In a tagged post of Maher, she and Bersten were seen dubbing Modern Family characters Mitch and Cam. Here is the post:

The conversation that Ilona Maher and Alan portray comes from Season 3, Episode 1 - 'Dude Ranch.' The scene is a flashback where Cameron and Mitchell recall their interactions during Pepper's game nights. In the conversation, Mitchell explained how he struggled with his turn during a game of charades. He mimed playing piano keys. Cameron guessed it correctly, saying 'Casablanca.'

Alan Bersten on how Ilona Maher brought out his less serious side

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten at Dancing with the Stars show / Photo: Instagram/ @ilonamaher

Following the success of Maher and Bersten at the Dancing with the Stars show, Bersten shared in a podcast in September 2024 what Maher brings out in him that viewers haven't seen in the past.

The host of Lightweights Podcast, Joe Vulpis, asked him:

"What do you think Ilona brings out in you that we haven't seen in the past seasons?" (at 20:17)

Bersten replied:

"I know she brings out my like my less serious side. We have a lot of fun together. I can't help but laugh."

He further shared her true nature, saying:

"You know, she says whatever she's thinking and it's fun and I like that carefreeness."

Recently, the Dancing with the Stars show celebrated its 500th episode. The duo danced on a quickstep to Chuck Berry by Pharrell Williams. In the instant dance round, Maher and Bersten danced to "Da' Dip" by Freak Nasty.

In the 500th episode of DWTS, Maher scored 52/60.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback