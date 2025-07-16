WATCH: IShowSpeed left shocked by Mykolas Alekna's discus throw, tries his hand at sport for the first time

Olympic medalist Mykolas Alekna was seen teaching American streamer IShowSpeed, aka Darren Watkins, how to throw the discus during the internet sensation's visit to Lithuania. Speed has a large social platform, with over 40 million YouTube subscribers and millions of followers on other platforms such as Twitch. Alekna gave him a lesson on how to throw the discus with proper technique and form.

Mykolas Alekna is regarded as one of the best discus throwers in the world. He made his breakthrough on the international stage in 2022 when he earned a silver medal at the World Championships, becoming the youngest ever discus thrower to earn a medal at the Worlds. Alekna would go on to set a world record in the event, recording a mark of 75.56m earlier this year. He also competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won a silver medal.

Alekna and Speed can be seen throwing the discus in a video shared on X, with the Lithuanian's throw even impressing Speed, who couldn't believe how far he threw it.

Mykolas Alekna recently competed at the Vilnius Mayor's Cup Discus Throw Competition, where he placed first with a mark of 68.89m.

Mykolas Alekna’s father, Virgilijus Alekna, was also an elite discus thrower

Virgilijus Alekna at the 12th IAAF World Athletics Championships - Source: Getty

Mykolas Alekna's father, Virgilijus Alekna, was also an elite discus thrower and is widely recognized as one of the greatest to ever compete in the sport. Mykolas once recalled a moment when he watched his dad compete at the 2012 Olympics, saying in an interview with Citius Mag:

"To be honest, I’ve never been to a big meet with my dad, I would always stay at home. My dad would like to go to the meets alone and focus without the family, so I’d always watch the meets on the television. But I remember watching the London Olympics in 2012, I was 10 years old so I remember that really well. He was fourth, and then I was really disappointed, but now I realize he was already 40 years old. He’s one of the greatest of all-time, and fourth place at 40 years old throwing 67m – that’s really, really good. I hope I can throw over 67m at that age as well."

Virgilijus Alekna claimed multiple Olympic gold medals, with Mykolas looking to replicate his father's feats as he aims to become one of the best discus throwers ever.

