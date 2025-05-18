WATCH: Jordan Chiles rocks all-black leather look, Olivia Dunne sports streetwear heading into SI Swimsuit event

US Gymnasts Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles recently garnered attention with their outfits as they attended the SI Swimsuit event. LSU Tigers' star gymnast was among the star-studded guests at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club event after the launch of the 2025 Issue on May 16. Olympic gold medalist Chiles was also part of the event in New York.

Olivia Dunne has not only recorded an impressive collegiate career but has been able to leave a positive impact on young student-athletes, using her platform to promote and encourage them to earn opportunities through NIL. The athlete even launched "The Livvy Fund" on July 6, 2023, to help athletes and assist them in creating more opportunities, socially and financially through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

In a recent Instagram update, @ootd shared a glimpse of Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles' outfits. Heading into the latest SI Swimsuit event in New York, Dunne rocked A flared skirt with green and white line stripes and a halter neckline.

It was a short minidress from Daniella, a brand by Amanda Uprichard. Pairing the short dress with a white handbag, Olivia stunned the streets of New York.

Jordan Chiles was also among the athletes and personalities attending the event. Chiles rocked an all-black leather jacket with a leather mini skirt and tall leather boots. The two-time Olympic medalist was on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's latest issue cover.

Olivia Dunne shares her gratitude to the Sports Illustrated team and talks about The Livvy Fund

Olivia Dunne shared her thoughts on making the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine as a swimsuit cover model through an Instagram post earlier this week. Dunne also shared her gratitude for the opportunity with the editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and the photographer. She wrote:

"I AM A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM COVER MODEL!🩵 Somebody pinch me! Thank you @mj_day for making my dreams come true, and @wattsupphoto for capturing this moment🫶🏼 make sure to get your magazine! ;)."

In an interview with SI Swimsuit, the LSU gymnast also opened up about the photoshoot and reflected on the perfect day:

"It was the most beautiful place I have ever been. The whole experience was extraordinary. I know it was quick, but every single time we go to these places, and I shoot for these 24 hours, and it’s the quickest trip, you guys feel like family, truly. I have the best time, and it’s the most fun shoot I’ve ever done.”

Dunne also talked about growing 'The Livvy Fund' beyond the lines of LSU and assisting student-athletes from all over the country to create a brand name for themselves. She revealed that she wants to encourage student-athletes to use the full potential of social media to grow.

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More