WATCH- Jordan Chiles steals the show in her stunning black dress at the Ebony Power 100 Gala

On Sunday, November 17, Jordan Chiles attended the Ebony Power 100 gala and turned heads with her black slit dress. The athlete recently wrapped up her 2024 season after performing at the Gold Over America Tour.

Chiles had a stellar 2024 season, winning an Olympic gold medal after dominating the team all-around event. She and her team comprising Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee, Joscelyn Roberson, and Hezly Rivera scored 172.296 points to stand atop the podium.

Following the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, Chiles became a part of the Gold Over America Tour, launched by Simone Biles. The tour commenced on September 16 in Oceanside and concluded on November 3 in Detroit.

Trending

Amid this, Chiles was also honored as one of Ebony Magazine's Power 100 leader honorees, and on November 17, she attended the gala night of the magazine in a glamorous outfit.

Ebony Magazine shared a video of the gymnast's presence at the event on Instagram. Here, Jordan Chiles was seen donning a magnificent black slit dress and pairing black-colored pumps with it. The video's caption read:

"Gold-medalist @jordanchiles arrives on the red carpet at the #EBONYPOWER100 Gala!"

Along with the gold medal win at the Paris Olympics, Jordan Chiles was also caught up in a bronze medal controversy during the Olympics. She was stripped of her bronze medal that she won in the floor exercise.

Jordan Chiles opened up about how her late grandfather helped her with the loss of the medal

In a conversation with Today Show this week, Jordan Chiles said she will follow her grandfather's teachings to try and overcome the situation. She mentioned how thinking about him has been extremely helpful for her during the heartbreak and called her grandfather, who passed away in 2023, the toughest person.

"He just tells me everything happens for a reason. 'There's reasons on why you're the person you are'. My grandpa has been in tough situations. And he's the toughest person I've ever met in a million years. And he has been able to overcome them. So how I see it in everything is I'll be able to overcome this. And I'll be able to look back and say, you know what, that was just a portion of my story. But it's the truth. And that's why I'm here today is to tell my truth," Jordan Chiles said.

The Olympic gold medalist has also tattooed one of the phrases her Grandfather told her -

"It's where you are, I have been, where I am, you will be."

Chiles was recently selected as one of the athletes for the Sports Illustrated magazine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback