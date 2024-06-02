WATCH: Jordan Chiles stuns in Beyonce's Renaissance tour-inspired leotard at U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024

American artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles flaunted her dazzling ensemble at the ongoing U.S. Gymnastics Championships, inspired by American pop icon Beyonce's Renaissance world tour.

Chiles is one of America's most promising gymnasts, as she has achieved quite a few accolades in her career. The 23-year-old is the winner of an Olympic silver medal in the team event; she also has a world championship title in the same discipline and two world championship silvers in floor exercise and vault apparatus. Furthermore, she clinched the Winter Cup gold in all-around, vault, floor exercise, and a silver in balance beam.

During day 1 of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, aka Xfinity Championships, Chiles in Fort Worth, Texas, placed in seventh place with an all-around score of 55.100.

However, it was her leotard that caught the attention of the fans. USA Gymnastics shared a video on their Instagram on Saturday where the Olympian could be seen performing her routines in glittering attire while Energy by Beyonce played in the background.

"Jordan Chiles? Oh, you mean THAT GIRL! Yeah, we know her!"

Chiles' close friend and one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles, is nearing her ninth all-around national title with an all-around score of 60.45, ahead of Skye Blakely, who is in second place with 57.05.

Jordan Chiles confident ahead of Paris Olympics 2024 appearance

Jordan Chiles has always been a vital member of the US team for years, as she was the one who assisted her team at the 2022 World Championships, where the American squad stood atop the podium after winning the gold. The Tualatin-born athlete was also a crucial contributor when the team secured silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chiles is now gearing up to participate in her second Olympics, scheduled for Paris this year in July. Talking about her upcoming aspirations, she said (via Olympics.com):

"If you guys want to know what my motto is this year, my motto is 'I’m that girl.' I feel like I’ve proved enough to this world that I feel like I don’t have to express a lot. I don’t have to change anything and I can just be authentic to who I want to be. If you don’t like, you don’t like it. If you don’t want to ride with, you don’t have to ride with me."

Talking about training for the Paris Olympics after wrapping up her NCAA season, Jordan Chiles stated:

"As of right now, after NCAAs (in April) and after the quarter which is over in June, I’ll be going back to Texas. I’ll be training in Texas all of 2024 for the Olympics. I’ll just be training."