WATCH: Jordan Chiles turns heads with unique entrance at the Jennifer Hudson show

Jordan Chiles garnered a lot of attention with her stunning entry at the Jennifer Hudson Show while the latter's team gave her a special welcome. The gymnast's first debut memoir, 'I'm That Girl,' was also released on March 4, 2025.

Chiles was recently invited to the Jennifer Hudson Show, where she received a cool welcome from the show's team during her entry. The gymnast wore a stylish pink-colored short dress and turned heads by dancing during her entrance as the team sang a customized song for her together—'It's Jordan Chiles.'

The Jennifer Hudson Show shared the video of her entry on their Instagram handle and added the caption:

"Team USA at the 'JHud SHOW"! It's @jordanchiles."

Just a day ahead of this, Chiles' memoir, 'I'm That Girl,' was released. Beaming with pride at this accomplishment, Jordan's mother, Gina Chiles, took to her Instagram story and shared a picture where the Olympian posed with her parents with the book in her hand. The story's caption read:

"Proud parents."

She shared some more pictures of the gymnast's book on sale and wrote:

"Is this real life?"

Along with this, Chiles' mother also shared a picture of the gymnast signing her book.

Jordan Chiles opens up about having ADHD since a young age

American gymnast, Chiles - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles recently appeared in an interview with the web portal The Cut, where she made her feelings known about struggling with ADHD since a very young age. Chiles revealed how gymnastics played a significant role in helping her overcome the issue. Stating that her sport saved her life, she said:

"My sport saved my life. I had really, really bad ADHD when I was younger, and gymnastics helped me calm down. I fell in love with flipping around and doing crazy things. I always had a very spontaneous mind. At a young age, we would go camping and I’d be jumping off cliffs into the water. Did I think I was going to be somebody when I was older? 100 percent. Did I think it was going to be this way? No, not at all."

Jordan Chiles concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the team all-around event. Along with this, she also faced a tragic experience, as she was stripped of her bronze medal in the floor exercise and was shifted back to the fifth place.

