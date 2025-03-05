  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • WATCH: Jordan Chiles turns heads with unique entrance at the Jennifer Hudson show

WATCH: Jordan Chiles turns heads with unique entrance at the Jennifer Hudson show

By Nancy Singh
Modified Mar 05, 2025 03:44 GMT
Vanity Fair And Instagram Present Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood - Source: Getty
Team USA Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles- Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles garnered a lot of attention with her stunning entry at the Jennifer Hudson Show while the latter's team gave her a special welcome. The gymnast's first debut memoir, 'I'm That Girl,' was also released on March 4, 2025.

Ad

Chiles was recently invited to the Jennifer Hudson Show, where she received a cool welcome from the show's team during her entry. The gymnast wore a stylish pink-colored short dress and turned heads by dancing during her entrance as the team sang a customized song for her together—'It's Jordan Chiles.'

The Jennifer Hudson Show shared the video of her entry on their Instagram handle and added the caption:

"Team USA at the 'JHud SHOW"! It's @jordanchiles."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Just a day ahead of this, Chiles' memoir, 'I'm That Girl,' was released. Beaming with pride at this accomplishment, Jordan's mother, Gina Chiles, took to her Instagram story and shared a picture where the Olympian posed with her parents with the book in her hand. The story's caption read:

"Proud parents."

She shared some more pictures of the gymnast's book on sale and wrote:

"Is this real life?"
Ad

Along with this, Chiles' mother also shared a picture of the gymnast signing her book.

Jordan Chiles opens up about having ADHD since a young age

American gymnast, Chiles - Source: Getty
American gymnast, Chiles - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles recently appeared in an interview with the web portal The Cut, where she made her feelings known about struggling with ADHD since a very young age. Chiles revealed how gymnastics played a significant role in helping her overcome the issue. Stating that her sport saved her life, she said:

Ad
"My sport saved my life. I had really, really bad ADHD when I was younger, and gymnastics helped me calm down. I fell in love with flipping around and doing crazy things. I always had a very spontaneous mind. At a young age, we would go camping and I’d be jumping off cliffs into the water. Did I think I was going to be somebody when I was older? 100 percent. Did I think it was going to be this way? No, not at all."

Jordan Chiles concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the team all-around event. Along with this, she also faced a tragic experience, as she was stripped of her bronze medal in the floor exercise and was shifted back to the fifth place.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी