WATCH: Karsten Warholm soars to victory in the 300m at the Trond Mohn Games, finishing a fraction behind his world record time

Karsten Warholm won the 300m hurdles event at the Trond Mohn Games, where he fell short of his own world record by just 0.02 seconds. The Norwegian took to social media to express his satisfaction and reveal his next assignment.

Warholm won the 400m hurdles title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he also broke the world record in the discipline, clocking 45.94 seconds. This year, the Norwegian competed at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow and won the silver in the 400m hurdles event.

At the recently-concluded Trond Mohn Games, Warholm touched the 300m hurdles finish line in 33.28s, just 0.02s behind his world-record time of 33.26, which he set in Oslo in 2021.

Extending a note of gratitude to the Trond Mohn Games for welcoming him to the event, Karsten Warholm shared a video montage, demonstrating his journey from the training sessions to the podium.

"Thanks for having me @trondmohngames ! Good season start at 300m hurdles. 33,28s and only .02 behind my World Best! @bislettgames in one week," he wrote.

Warholm also confirmed that he would next be competing at the Bislett Games in Oslo, which is set to take place on May 30.

When Karsten Warholm said an injury-marred 2022 season made him a better athlete

Karsten Warholm at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow

Karsten Warholm missed the 2022 World Championships due to a hamstring injury.

In an interview with Olympics.com in 2023, he said:

"I won everything. In your subconsciousness something starts to happen even though you're trying to fight it: it tells you that winning is the habit all the time.".

"But to be able to be at the top of the world, you need to do everything as close to perfect as possible. And I wasn't able to do that in 2022, and then I was number seven in the world. It's a tough position to maintain and I learned that and I think it made me an even better athlete," he added.

After the Bislett Games, Warholm will look to vie a hat-trick at the Roma 2024 European Athletics Championships, scheduled from May 7-12.