WATCH: Kate Douglass gets honored by the New York Jets in the Metlife Stadium as shows off her Olympic medals alongside Ali Truwit

Kate Douglass recently visited the Met Life Stadium and was honored for her Olympic achievements alongside a few other Olympians. The American swimmer wrapped up her Paris Olympics campaign with four medals.

Douglass proved herself as a formidable swimmer during the 2024 Summer Graces, as she increased her medal really with two gold and two silver medals. She won her first gold at the Paris Olympics in the women's 200m breaststroke, where she clocked 2:19.24 to stand atop the podium. She won her second gold medal in the 4x100m medley relay, where the team recorded a world record of 3:49.63.

Following this, she won a silver medal in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay, where she crossed the finish line in 3:30.20 and then followed this achievement with another second-place finish in the women's 200m medley, where she recorded a time of 2:06.92.

Weeks after these incredible wins, Kate Douglass recently visited the MetLife Stadium on the game day between the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, where the latter dominated the game with a score of 28-27. Multiple athletes with Douglass, such as Paralympic swimmer Ali Truwit and WWE athlete Daria Berenato, were seen gracing the field with their presence.

The NY Jets shared a bunch of pictures where Douglass was seen wearing her Olympic cardigan and holding two Olympic medals, posing alongside Truwit. This past also carried a video, which showcased the athletes waving to the audience from the field. The caption of the post read:

"Had some Olympians stop by🥇"

Kate Douglass reflected on competing after the Olympics and her friendship with Regan Smith

Kate Douglass - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

Kate Douglass and Regan Smith featured in the SwimSwam podcast on November 10, where the former opened up about her decision and motivation to compete at the Swimming World Cup even after the Paris Olympics.

"I mean for a meet like this, you kind of have to, like we kind of had to commit to World Aquatics that we were doing this back in the spring, and so obviously it was a little nerve-wracking because I was like I don’t know if I’m gonna want to do this after the Olympics," said Kate Douglass.

Following this, she also spoke about her decision to compete at the World Cup alongside Smith.

"But it just kind of seemed like an experience I didn’t want to say no to. Uh, but I feel this year is kind of just all about new experiences and having fun with swimming and so that was why I wanted to do it. But I also was like I’m not doing it by myself, and so me and Regan were kind of you know both talking about you know if we wanted to do it or not and how we would only do it if the other one was doing it.”

Kate Douglass was also recently honored at the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, as she and other Olympians like Gretchen Walsh were invited to throw the first pitch of the game.

