Watch: Kishane Thompson gets revenge over Noah Lyles in Paris Olympics rematch with massive Silesia Diamond League 2025 win

In a strong 100m lineup at the Silesia Diamond League, Kishane Thompson continued his dominant form, taking down Noah Lyles in an Olympic rematch. Thompson cruised to victory in 9.87 seconds, while Lyles finished second in 9.90 seconds. Kenny Bednarek and Christian Coleman both ran 9.96 seconds, finishing third and fourth, respectively.Thompson’s explosive start proved decisive, giving him the edge as Lyles closed strongly in the final stretch. The race set the stage for a thrilling preview ahead of the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.You can revisit the race below:After the race, Lyles called it a “great stepping stone” for Tokyo, saying it boosted his confidence after seeing a sub-10 performance and competing against top sprinters.“I needed to see a sub-10. I needed to see winning, beating people. I took out some really big heads today, people who run 9.7 and 9.8. I am getting the confidence. It makes me really excited for not only today but also for next week and Tokyo,” he said. (via Silesia Diamond League)The more I run, the better I am getting. I get more excited each day and it is working. I need to keep competing. I thing I we will see some really good races in Lausanne. Next year in Silesia? We will see the schedule and try to make it happen. I work on the first 60m, the topping is my gift. I do not focus too much on the last 30m,&quot; Noah Lyles added.He added that the more he runs, the better he gets, and is now looking forward to upcoming races in Lausanne and possibly Silesia next year.At the Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles won the men’s 100m gold in 9.784 seconds, with Thompson taking silver in 9.789 seconds, narrowly missing out on gold. It was one of the closest 100m finals in Olympic history.All About Noah Lyles’ 100m and 200m Season OpenersNoah Lyles began his 2025 season at an invitational meet in Florida. After competing in the 400m in April, he took a brief break. He returned for his 200m season opener at the Monaco Diamond League on July 11, clocking 19.88 seconds to beat reigning Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo.A week later, he made his 100m season debut at the London Diamond League on July 19, finishing second to Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville in 10.00 seconds.Next, Noah Lyles will aim to defend his double sprint titles at the Tokyo World Championships, scheduled for 13–21 September 2025.