WATCH: Letsile Tebogo secures world lead timing in 200m at ASA Athletics Grand Prix just weeks after 300m exploits

Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo recently secured the world lead timing in the 200m at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix on March 26. The 20-year-old’s latest achievement arrived just weeks after he ran the world best in the 300m at the Simbine Curro Classic Shoot-Out in Pretoria, South Africa in February.

On February, 17, Letsile Tebogo ran the fastest ever 300m race, surpassing legend Wayde van Niekerk’s world lead of 30.81 set in Ostrava in 2017. The Botswana sprinter set the track field ablaze with his 30.69s, setting a new record.

His entry in the 300m had raised speculations about him planning to race in a new category in his debut at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. However, Tebogo added that he had yet to set goals for the championship in July.

At his recent participation in the ASA Athletics Grand Prix, Letsile Tebogo left no stone unturned in the 200m race. Competing against a strong line-up of seven other runners, he grabbed the first-place finish with a world-leading time of 19.94s. He became the first man in 2024 to run the 200m race under 20 seconds.

He left his South African counterpart Akani Simbine to a second-place finish at 20.32s. Abderrahmane Samba of Qatar, the former 400m hurdles World medalist, settled for a third-place finish at 45.55s.

Letsile Tebogo ran a personal best in the 400m race ASA Grand Prix

Tebogo at Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

On March 17, Monday, Letsile Tebogo ran a personal best of 44.29 in the 400m race at ASA Grand Prix, in Pretoria. The athlete improved his previous year's timing of 44.75s by a few seconds.

After the event, the 100m World silver medalist, posted a picture of himself from the championship and mentioned;

“Great things never come from comfort zone,"

The athlete hinted at testing his skills by running in the 400m race.

Letsile Tebogo has been a silver and bronze medalist in the 100m and 200m races at the 2021 and 2022 World U-20 Championships.

Moreover, at his debut at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, he was the youngest athlete to give a tough competition to Noah Lyles, the reigning 100m and 200m champion. Tebogo finished second to the American athlete’s 9.83s by clocking 9.88s. Nevertheless, it made him the first Botswana athlete to claim the 100m title at any World Championships level.

Moreover, in the 200m, he settled for the bronze medal by clocking 19.81s, whereas Lyles clocked 19.52s.