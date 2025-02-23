WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin breaks down in tears after earning historic 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin couldn't hold off her tears after securing the historic 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere on Sunday. It was the American's first downhill race after suffering a scary crash in Killington last year that had left her with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Shiffrin finished 0.61 seconds ahead of second-placed Croatian Zrinka Ljutic. As she crossed the finish line after her second run, she was overwhelmed and fell to the snow. The Olympic champion couldn't hold back her tears in the post-race interview and expressed gratitude to the fans and her teammates for their support.

"Everybody’s been so nice and so supportive, all of my teammates and competitors and coaches in the whole World Cup. And I’m so grateful. Thank you," Shiffrin said, fighting tears. "And the fans, thank you. Thank you so much."

Shiffrin was set for the 100th World Cup win earlier in November last year before crashing in Killington. She suffered a puncture in her abdomen and underwent surgery in December but still remained out of action for nearly two months.

The 29-year-old returned to the World Cup circuit in Courchevel, France, on Jan. 30 but was far from her best. She managed to win a gold medal at the World Championships in the combined team event but finished a distant 25th in the slalom.

With her 100th victory now at the Sestriere, Shiffrin extended her record for most World Cup victories. She is standing alone at the top, with the next-best being Ingenmar Stark, with 86 victories. However, Shiffrin has never been driven by the records.

"I don’t think about the records" - Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

In addition to being the most decorated World Cup skier in history, Mikaela Shiffrin holds the record for most gold medals at the World Championships. However, she isn't concerned about the record books and is instead focused on the energy they bring into the sport.

“I’ve talked to you all about this. 'The numbers again, the records. I don’t want to talk about the records. I don’t think about the records.’ Even though that may be true, bringing energy to the sport is never a bad thing,” Mikaela Shiffrin said before the season began. (via USA Today)

"I’m feeling energized right now by people bringing up 100," she added. "I think it’s incredible that people are still following along on this journey and are excited about it. I would say that’s an incredible positive."

Nonetheless, Shiffrin has stamped herself as the greatest skier in history, and it would be hard for anyone to argue against her. The 29-year-old is slated to compete in a couple more races on the World Cup circuit before finishing the season at the World Cup Ski Finals next month.

