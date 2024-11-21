WATCH: Mondo Duplantis' fiancée Desiré Inglander flexes his Olympic gold medal as she reflects back on the best memories of 2024

Mondo Duplantis' fiancée, Desiré Inglander, showcased the Olympic medalist's gold medal as she reflected on their year together, which has been filled with joy for her. He placed his gold medal on her, showcasing their celebratory moment.

The Swedish-American pole vaulter shattered three consecutive world records, along with his triumph at the Paris Olympics and domination at the Diamond League final.

In April 2024, during the Diamond League season, he broke the world pole vault record at 6.24 meters in Xiamen, China.

Competing at the Stade de France, the 25-year-old cleared 6.23 meters and 6.35 meters in the Paris Indoor Meeting, cementing his dominance in the sport. The Swedish pole vault sensation made headlines not only for breaking his world record, but also for the heartfelt moment that followed.

Trending

Immediately after his historic leap, Duplantis ran towards the stands where his fiancée, Inglander, was cheering him on. The couple's joyful embrace captured the crowd's attention, with fans praising their chemistry.

Duplantis surprised his long-time girlfriend, Desire Inglander, a fashion model, with a heartfelt proposal, making a major milestone in his personal life.

Recently, Inglander took to Instagram to reflect on a year full of memories. In her post, she was seen flexing her fiancee's gold medal while the Olympic medalist cheered her on. They were seen engaging in a celebratory performance of sentimental moments:

"It's almost the end of 2024 (teary-eyed emoji). Some memories on here will definitely be shared." she wrote.

Mondo Duplantis on his dreamy proposal in The Hamptons after the Paris Olympics

Mondo Duplantis and Desiré Inglander at a football event / Source: Instagram: @mondo_duplantis

Following the success of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Mondo Duplantis secretly planned a proposal for Desiré Inglander in October 2024. During a Vogue photoshoot in the Hamptons, they marked a significant step in their relationship.

During their photoshoot, Duplantis revealed that he had known she was the woman he wanted to 'marry for years,' but he waited until the right moment.

"On the way home - on the flight. The second after the Olympics was done, I was ready to do it", he said, voguescandinavia.com.

Before proposing, the 25-year-old Olympic champion told Vogue Scandinavia:

"This is way more nerve-wracking (than competing)."

After Mondo Duplantis proposed, his fiancée opened up about her emotions:

"I am still shocked. I'm such a control freak, it's impossible to surprise me.", she said.

As the Olympic champion made travel arrangements, he surprised his fiancée once again by organizing for both their families and Inglander's close friends to fly from Stockholm to Louisiana.

The couple's day concluded with a photoshoot, where they were joined by family members, capturing the unforgettable moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback