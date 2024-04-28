WATCH: Noah Lyles clocks season-best timing to win 100m clash at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024

American start sprinter Noah Lyles has won his 2nd 100m race of the 2024 outdoor season with a new season-best timing at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024.

Lyles was sensational in the indoor season at the start of 2024. He claimed back-to-back victories in 60m dashes at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and USATF Indoor Championships, clocking new personal bests at both events.

Aiming to win multiple Olympic gold medals at Paris 2024, the 26-year-old opened his outdoor season with a victory in 100m at the Tom Jones Memorial. He clocked 10.01s to narrowly beat 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek by five-thousandths of a second.

Noah Lyles has now bettered his previous timing to run a new season-best timing in the 100m at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024. The reigning world champion clocked 9.96s to secure a dominant victory, running the last part of the race alone in front.

The second place was secured by Aaron Brown of Canada, who clocked 10.09s while United States’ Pnaj Austin secured the third position in 10.10s. Noah Lyles’ brother Josephus also competed at the USAtF Bermuda Grand Prix but in the 200m event. He finished 5th with a timing of 20.73s while Jerem Richarda won the race in 20.39s.

Noah Lyles on his goals at the Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m. He clocked 19.74s while fellow American Kenneth Bednerek ran 19.68s for silver and Canada’s Andre De Grasse won the gold medal in 19.62s.

As Lyles prepares in full throttle for the Paris Olympics 2024, he has revealed his aspirations of going for four Olympic gold medals, which no one in the sprinting world has ever achieved. Not even the legendary Usain Bolt.

"I’m serious,” Lyles told Reuters. “I just ran the 4x400m in Glasgow (Indoor world championships), and I felt that was definitely one of my ways of saying that this isn’t a joke. A lot of people thought I was just doing it for headlines. But, no. I’m full force going in."

Noah Lyles aims to run the 100m, 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m events at the Paris Olympics 2024. He will be a huge favorite for at least the 100m and 200m events. About the two relay events, only time will tell. But he will need support from teammates to achieve the world record.