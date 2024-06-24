WATCH: Noah Lyles dominates 100m finals, confirms Paris Olympics berth as Christian Coleman crashes out of podium finish

Noah Lyles qualified for the 100m event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Day 3 of the trials. He cruised to victory, leaving behind one of his arch-rivals, Christian Coleman, who couldn't grab a podium finish.

Lyles is geared up to represent the US on the Olympic stage for the second time and to compete in the 100m event for the first time. The World Champion couldn't qualify for the discipline in the Tokyo Olympics, as he finished seventh in the previous edition of the trials. However, he has made a drastic comeback in the 2024 Olympic trials.

The 26-year-old was brilliant throughout the earlier rounds of the 100m trials, as he finished in top spot in the first round as well as in the semifinals. Noah Lyles was equally dominant in the final, as he clocked 9.83 seconds. He was followed by Tokyo Olympics 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, who clocked 9.87 seconds. Fred Kerley, who won the 100m silver in Tokyo, finished in third place with a time of 9.88 seconds while Christian Coleman clocked 9.92 seconds and missed out on the podium.

Trending

Watch the video of Noah Lyles' dominant performance in the 100m final at the U.S. Olympic trials below:

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles: "I've always got weaknesses, but they're looking pretty strong right now"

Noah Lyles greets fans in Eugene after qualifying for the 100m event at the Paris Olympics

Lyles was in good spirits after the race and while speaking to the media, he said that his weaknesses were looking strong at the moment

"I've always got weaknesses, but they're looking pretty strong right now," Noah Lyles said.

Speaking about the 200m trials, the world champion said that Usain Bolt's world record, which was set in 2009, "looked vulnerable".

"I'm ready. That American record is looking vulnerable," Lyles said.

Lyles also said that his bronze medal finish in the 200m event at the Tokyo Olympics was a reason behind his desire and his achievements.

"If I didn't get third place in Tokyo, I wouldn't have that desire, wouldn't have that fire burning, wouldn't have accomplished what I accomplished in the past. And now, I constantly look to the future with open eyes because anything can happen." (via Los Angeles Times)

Noah Lyles has won almost every 100m race he has competed in so far in 2024. The only time he lost was when he finished behind was at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston.