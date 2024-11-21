WATCH: Olivia Dunne adorns a crown during LSU media appearance as she turns 'super senior' alongside Haleigh Bryant and other gymnasts

Olivia Dunne turned heads at LSU's media day as she returned for her highly anticipated super senior year. After helping LSU secure their first National Championships title in 2024, Dunne made the exciting decision to extend her collegiate journey, returning to the Tigers for her fifth year.

The purple and gold pack clicnhed the historic victory after an impressive score of 198.225 points, outpacing California and Utah, who earned 197.850 and 197.800 points, respectively. Dunne will join Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, Alyona Shchennikova, Aleah Finnegan, KJ Johnson, and other elite gymnasts during her super senior year at LSU.

Ahead of the 2024-25 season's kickoff, the 22-year-old made an appearance during the media engagement along with other LSU gymnasts and was seen donning a sparkling purple, gold, and black leotard.

Trending

Dunne shared a picture of herself from the media session with a crown perched atop her head and wrote:

"super seniors"

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story.

The LSU Tigers will kick off their 2025 season on January 3, at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana against Iowa State. The season's debut will be followed by Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, Podium Challenge, SEC Challenge, and the NCAA Championships from April 17-19, 2025.

"Definitely want to do something in the NIL realm" - Olivia Dunne opens up on future prospects

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers at the NCAA Championship in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about her future plans following her collegiate gymnastics career.

Dunne expressed her passion for sports and her desire to help collegiate female athletes through her Livvy Fund in securing NIL deals. Highlighting the struggles a collegiate female athlete goes through while navigating the NIL opportunities she explained the significance of these deals in college, citing the lack of professional opportunities in women's sports.

"I've always loved Sports so definitely something in the sports realm but I have a fund at LSU called the Livvy Fund and it's to help the female student-athletes at LSU get NIL deals because that's sometimes half the battle girls don't know where to start and it's very important to capitalize on your NIL while you're in college if you're a female because there's not a lot of professional leagues after college for most women's sports."

"So I definitely want to do something in the NIL realm after I'm done at LSU and hopefully, expand Beyond LSU and help educate people and just help girls out," Dunne added.

The Livvy Fund was launched by Olivia Dunne on July 6, 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback