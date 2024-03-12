WATCH: Olivia Dunne's enthralling floor routine that led tigers to a spectacular Quad Meet victory

Olivia Dunne recently returned back to the floor after a two-week hiatus at the Quad Meet. As she is in her senior year at LSU, this could be the American's final run on the team.

Olivia Dunne is famous for her incredible floor routines. Seen adorning the LSU colors, the college athlete never fails to leave an impression on her fans as she takes to the floor. LSU maintained their top 5 position after the Quad meet as they aim for the NCAA title later this year.

Even though Olivia Dunne was not participating in contests against Alabama and the Florida Gators in the last two weeks, she supported her teams from the sidelines and always took to social media to appreciate her teammates. Dunne participated in the contest against Texas Women's University held at Raising Cane’s River Center on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Dunne put forward a fiery performance in her favorite floor exercise scoring 9.90 thereby leading the LSU contingent in the discipline. Furthermore she scored 9.85 in the uneven bars routine thereby contributing to LSU's magnificent win. The final team score was 198.425 whereas Texas Women's University scored 194.725.

Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to share glimpses of her outstanding performance at Raising Cane’s River Center.

"Taking it all in," read the caption.

Here is a video of her performance.

Olivia Dunne and LSU target the NCAA Championship title

LSU v Florida

Olivia Dunne recently appeared on ESPN where she spoke about a variety of topics. As a senior at LSU, Dunne hopes to win LSU's first NCAA gymnastics title as the team is in very good form towards the end of the season. Opening up on the topic she expressed her desire to be part of the team that wins the championship for the university for the first time.

"It would mean the world to the team and this university. It is an unprecedented area for LSU gym to win a national championship and I just think it would be so special for tiger nation," she said.

Furthermore the LSU star spoke about her massive fan following on social media. With over 5 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most followed gymnasts in the world. Dunne believes in balancing her time between social media and gymnastics. However, her major focus would be to excel in the sport.

With the NCAA gymnastics final just around the corner, LSU stands hopeful in contention for the title after a successful season so far. The Tigers have so far won almost all of their meets in the 2024 season. The only time they were unable to end on the winning side was when they finished second at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Utah.