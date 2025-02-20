WATCH: Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo hailed as hero after rescuing people stranded in their vehicles due to heavy rain in Botswana

Reigning 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo has proven to be a hero for Botswana both on and off the track. Recently, the 21-year-old lent his support to his community as he helped rescue people stranded in their vehicles due to floods in Botswana. The sprinter had been hailed as a hero for the same.

Recently, Botswana has been experiencing heavy rains, leading to flooding in multiple parts of the country. On Wednesday (February 19), the nation's Parliament meeting was adjourned due to the crisis, and officials announced several road closures in order to prioritise safety.

Amidst all of this, Letsile Tebogo lent a helping hand to the people of his country, using his truck to help rescue those stuck in flooded roads. You can watch a video of the Olympic champion’s heroics below:

Fans across social media were left impressed by Tebogo’s action, with one X user writing,

“That’s a real super hero right there.”

Another user chimed in to say,

“We remain grateful to have him as ours, be blessed @tebogo_letsile 🙌.”

Letsile Tebogo impresses on season debut

Tebogo at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Chorzow 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

On the track, Letsile Tebogo has already registered a strong start to his season. The Olympic champion was originally meant to open his year at a meet in Australia next month, but recently changed his plans.

On February 15, the Motswana competed at the BAA Track And Field Series 2 held at the National Stadium in Gaborone. Running the 400m, Tebogo finished second, clocking an impressive time of 48.94s.

Up next, Letsile Tebogo will be in action at Maurie Plant Meet in Australia, which is a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting. The event is slated to be held on March 29, in Melbourne. The sprinter will be competing in the 400m, a challenge he is looking forward to.

“I will be stepping up to the challenge of the 400m. Starting the season with this long-distance challenge will set the stage for what’s ahead. I’m ready to push my limits and make every moment count,” Tebogo told World Athletics.

Letsile Tebogo enters the new year on the back of an incredible season in 2024. Last year, the youngster stormed to the 200m gold at the Paris Olympics, clocking a time of 19.46s to accomplish a first for his country. At the Games, he also led Botswana’s 4x400m relay team to a silver medal finish.

