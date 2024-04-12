WATCH: Puma's Paris Olympics 2024 kits revealed ft. Karsten Warholm, Mutaz Barsham

With the 2024 Paris Olympics edging closer, Puma released new kits for the athletes to wear at the World's most iconic multi-sport event.

With only three months left for the upcoming Olympics in the French capital, the nations, as well as the sports manufacturing brands are stirring fans' excitement by unveiling their kits.

Recently, Puma, a German multinational corporation manufacturing athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, revealed their new kits for the Paris Olympics. Elite athletes, including Karsten Warholm, Mutaz Barsham, Mondo Duplantis, and Yaroslava Mahuchikh were seen donning the new kits in France's capital city.

The brand has crafted the apparel and accessories according to each athlete's nation. They shared a video of the athletes flaunting their new kits and wrote:

"The new kits are here and they’re FAST 🔥"

Watch the release video below:

Barsham secured a gold medal in the men's high jump at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Moreover, he has also secured two Olympic silver medals at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games. The 32-year-old Qatari athlete has fixed his sights on defending his Olympic title and securing his fourth glorious victory.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic pole vault gold medalist Duplantis has been a Puma athlete since 2019. He has been seen wearing Puma's EvoSpeed Tokyo Nitro Shoes in the competitions. The 2022 and 2023 World Champion and the 2022 and 2024 World Indoor Champion will vie in the French capital to retain his triumph.

"Making this piece of art become reality" - Karsten Warholm expresses gratitude towards Puma for crafting new spikes for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Karsten Warholm of Team Norway competes in the Men's 400m Hurdles Heats during the World Athletics Championships 2023 at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Karsten Warholm recently expressed his gratitude towards Puma following the unveiling of the new Puma Spikes for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic 400m hurdles champion released the Puma Berserker spikes at the Mob House in Paris, France on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Olympics.

The three-time world champion (2017, 2019, and 2023) took to his social media to share the news with his fans and wrote,

"Big moment today releasing the spike we have worked so much on! Say hello to the Puma Berserker👋 A crazy sprint spike!!! Thanks to the Puma team and coach Leif for making this piece of art become reality!"

Warholm holds the world record in the men's 400m hurdles, which he set at the last Olympic Games, clocking an impressive time of 45.94 seconds.