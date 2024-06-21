Sha'Carri Richardson is geared up ahead of her 100m showdown at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials 2024. The world champion was seen practicing her starts on the Hayward Field Tracks on Friday, hours before she competes in women's round one.

Richardson is not just entering the trials as a favorite, but if she manages to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024, she will be a dominant force in the 100m. The world champion has only raced the 100m once this year, but that was enough to demonstrate the level she is on this year.

After suffering back-to-back defeats in the 200m in April, Richardson returned to her premier event at the Prefontaine Classic in May. She clarified her intentions ahead of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024. She clocked a blistering 10.83s to win the race ahead of a stacked field that also included Olympic champion Elaine-Thompson-Herah.

Entering the trials, Sha'Carri Richardson will be the fastest woman on the Eugene tracks. A personal best of 10.65s over the distance has the odds in her favor, and her runs on Hayward Field are implying the same. Richardson was seen breezing past her training partners in a warm-up run on the Hayward Field Tracks on Friday.

The world champion is slated to compete on Friday, June 21st in the women’s 100m heats. She is placed in heat four of the competition in lane 7 and will face Tamara Clark, Jahniya Bowers, Cambrea Sturgis, Nya Bussey, Jassani Carter, Ariane Linton, Tamari Davis, and Semira Kelibrew.

Sha'Carri Richardson claims to be ‘wiser’ and ‘better’ ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson won the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials in 2021 in a fast time of 10.86s. She booked her maiden ticket to the Olympic Games in the 100m, but her dream was soon over after the positive doping test.

Three years apart, Richardson claims she is ‘wiser’ and ‘better’, which should be a warning sign for her competitors.

"I'm better, I'm stronger and I'm wiser. I just knew that I was in a different position that I've never been in my entire life.”, Richardson told NBC.

A debut Olympic Games is the sweetest memory an athlete can ever experience. But for Sha'Carri Richardson it will be sweeter than that because of the work she has put in. Not that others don't put in the work, but her journey has been relatively tougher after the doping drama in 2021.