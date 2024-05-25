Watch: Sha'Carri Richardson clinches 100m gold in a thriller at the Prefontaine Classic as the top three finishers clock their Olympic season-best

Sha'Carri Richardson displayed incredible athletic prowess at the Prefontaine Classic while competing in the 100m alongside athletes like Elaine Thompson-Herah, Julien Alfred, and Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith. The American athlete won the gold medal clocking 10.83s in a thrilling close finish with a season-best performance.

Sha'Carri Richardson began her 2024 Olympic season after skipping the entire Indoor season at the Xiamen Diamond League. Competing in the 200m in the event, she stood second after losing to Australian athlete, Torrie Lewis. In the post-race press conference, Richardson was optimistic about getting back in top perform as the season unfolds leading up to the Olympics.

The reigning world champion won her first 100m race of the 2024 Olympic season on home soil at Hayward Field in Eugene, the same track that hosted the Tokyo Olympic trials wherein she qualified for the previous edition of the Olympics.

Right from the beginning of the race, Richardson started dominating the pack as she was challenged by Julien Alfred and Dina Asher-Smith in the final moments of the race as they clocked season-best performances of 10.93s and 10.98s, respectively.

You can watch the race here:

Expand Tweet

All in all, it was one of the most thrilling races of the prestigious Prefontaine Classic held in Eugene, Oregon. Richardson fell 0.06s short of clocking the fastest 100m of the 2024 season.

Sha'Carri Richardson on being optimistic after facing disappointment in her Olympic season opener

Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson had a disappointing start to the Olympic season after she lost to Australian athlete, Torrie Lewis in the 200m at the Xiamen Diamond League. Richardson clocked 22.99s whereas Lewis clinched the gold medal after clocking 22.96s.

Despite not performing up to her expectations, the American athlete remained very optimistic about delivering great performances as the season unfolded.

“It felt really good about it being the season opener, kind of late for me in this season to open up. I was a little nervous. But once I got on the track it felt like home, so I felt really good with this first performance,” she said.

"I know what I need to work on. Me and my coach, I'm pretty sure by the time I get back to the warm up area, he's already formulating on how to get better for the next race, so I'm excited for my next meet," she added.

This optimistic attitude is one of the major reasons that helped Sha'Carri Richardson to keep dominating major events.