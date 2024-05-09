WATCH: Sha'Carri Richardson stuns in Sprite's Obey Your Thirst campaign

Sha'Carri Richardson, an icon both on and off the track, has made another splash in her career as she became the face of the soft drink label Sprite in their latest 'Obey Your Thirst' ad campaign.

The primary objective of the campaign is to celebrate the authenticity of people and their true selves. Sha'Carri Richardson is the first female athlete in history to partner with Sprite, and their reimagined 'Obey Your Thirst' campaign was the perfect initiative for the reigning 100-meter world champion to be in, as she is known for her bold personality.

Sprite posted the first glimpse of the commercial in a collaborative post with Sha'Carri Richardson on Instagram. In the video, the 24-year-old sprinter can be seen flaunting her various personalities with confidence. The main highlight of the ad is Sha'Carri saying 'Nah' to all the stereotypical rules while pulling a little 'Nah' prank on her grandmother and mother.

The video was posted on the platform on Thursday with the caption:

"If you’re not Mama or Big Mama, @itsshacarri only has one word for ya... ‘Nah.’"

With her recent venture, Richardson has entered the esteemed ranks of legendary American athletes such as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, who have been a part of the campaign previously.

Sha'Carri Richardson's thoughts on featuring in the ad alongside her grandmother and mother

After she featured in the commercial, Richardson had an exclusive chat with Essence where she was asked about her thoughts on being the first woman to be a part of Sprite's ad and sharing the moment with her grandmother and mother. She said:

"I’ll honestly say that with this, again, being a relaunch of “Obey Your Thirst” and also me being the first woman athlete as well as having the influence of my grandmother and my mother as well and them being able to share this moment with me, it was precious."

Richardson added:

"It was priceless for them to actually be able to share a moment with me of just reflecting on the journey that we all have had together."

Sha'Carri Richardson also acknowledged the contributions of the two women in her life while expressing her gratitude for all the sacrifices they made and appreciating the contributions they made in her life.

Now the American prodigy is preparing to secure a podium finish in her maiden Summer Games in Paris. She confirmed her ticket for the French event after winning the 100-meter final at the U.S. Olympic Trials.