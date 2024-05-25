WATCH: Sha'Carri Richardson warms up at the Prefontaine Classic ahead of her 100m season opener

Sha'Carri Richardson is all set to take to the track for her 100m season opener at the Prefontaine Classic and the American looks in great shape. As she gets ready to race a little later today, fans caught a glimpse of her warming up at the Hayward Field.

For Richardson, her Olympic year has gotten off to a lukewarm start. The former LSU Tiger has raced individually twice in 2024 so far, and made one appearance in the relays.

She kicked off her year on home ground at the Pepsi Florida Relays, running the 4x100m and winning silver. The 24-year-old made her individual season debut just a couple of weeks later at the Xiamen Diamond League, clocking a 22.99 in the 20 to place second. Next, the American raced at the Suzhou Diamond League, this time running a 23.11 and coming in third.

Sha'Carri Richardson is now set to make her 100m debut at the Prefontaine Classic in just a few hours and fans caught the sprinter in action as she warmed up for the race. In the video, originally shared by the official Instagram account of the event, fans can see the sprinter take off in a dynamic fashion, promising great action to come.

Watch the video of Richardson in action before the classic below:

Sha'Carri Richardson to face packed field at Prefontaine Classic

As Sha'Carri Richardson guns for her first victory of the Olympic year, the American will have to pick her way through quite a packed field before she gets to stand atop the podium in Eugene. Impeding her in her quest for gold will be the likes of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Twanisha Terry, Dina Asher-Smith and more.

Richardson's most prominent threat at this 100m race is Thompson-Herah. The Jamaican is the second-fastest woman in history, and the fastest woman who will line up at Hayward Field today. Additionally, in the three times that Richardson and Thompson-Herah have faced each other at the Prefontaine Classic, it has been the latter who has emerged victorious.

On her part, Sha'Carri Richardson is yet to win the Pre Classic, despite having previously performed well in Eugene on this particular track. As she gears up for this 100m season debut, fans will be watching anxiously to see her performance and calculate what it means for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Richardson, Thompson-Herah and their fellow sprinters are scheduled to line up today at 17:42 PM ET, with live coverage of the race available on NBC Sports.