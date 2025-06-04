WATCH: Simone Biles gets lifted by former DWTS partner Sasha Farber in acrobatic lift during latest dance session

American gymnast Simone Biles shared a heartfelt moment with her former DWTS partner and pro dancer, Sasha Farber. Biles and Farber were featured on the show during the 24th season in 2017.

They had pretty good performances across their time together, with several perfect scores, but faced elimination before the season finale and eventually finished in fourth position. The duo of Emma Slater and Rashad Jennings emerged as the winners of that season.

Several years later, after their time together at DWTS, the gymnast joined Farber for some dance moves. Farber shared a post on her Instagram handle where Biles can be seen lifted acrobatically by the former. In the video, Biles can be seen donning a black top and red pants while Farber was seen in a white shirt and black trousers. Farber sarcastically added in her caption:

"We do this in most hotel lobbies @simonebiles 😂😂😂"

Here is the video:

Simone Biles' partner, Sasha Farber, was also tagged along with Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, Suni Lee, during the 30th season, where they finished 5th together. In the most recent season of DWTS featuring the likes of Ilona Maher, Farber finished 7th with her partner Jennifer Tran.

Simone Biles shares her thoughts on participating in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Simone Biles during her speech at an award event (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles recently made fresh revelations on competing for the US Olympic team at the 2028 Los Angeles event. This came during a recent event for Netflix a couple of days ago.

Speaking during the event, Biles said she is unsure if she will be there for the next Games. Additionally, the 7-time Olympic gold medalist also mentioned that she will be 28 by the next Games, which she considers quite old for competing in the gymnastics circuit. She said (via Parade):

"I think it's such a blessing that the L.A. 2028 Olympics are here. I'm not sure at what capacity [I’ll be involved] because if we've learned anything from the docuseries, it's that your mind and your body have to be in sync. It's physically taxing, and at my old age... I'm 28. For a gymnast, that's old! I started at like, 4! But I do believe that I will be in L.A."

Simone Biles also remarked during the interview that she will be happy to be just there at the next quadrennial games on home soil in whatever capacity possible for her.

