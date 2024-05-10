WATCH: Simone Biles previews the latest edition of the popular Gold Over America Tour

Simone Biles and her fellow gymnasts will be back with the Gold Over America Tour this fall, and the American is keeping fans excited with regular updates about the event. The tour was first held in 2021 and received widespread success.

Biles had initially announced plans to host an all-woman tour that would combine sports and entertainment in late 2019. The event took place between September and November of 2021 after the Tokyo Olympics, playing 34 shows in 32 cities, and earning nearly 20 million dollars.

Now, the most decorated gymnast of all time is back with her hit tour, much to the delight of fans. The 2024 Gold Over America Tour is scheduled to begin after the Paris Olympics and will feature a star-studded line-up.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Simone Biles shares a preview of the event, introducing a few new names that fans can expect to see in action over the course of September, October, and November. She captioned the post,

“SURPRISE👀😜🎉 Join us at the @Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour for an unforgettable celebration of gymnastics, athleticism, and spirit. Let hope, strength, resilience, and determination inspire you through every tumble, twist, and gravity-defying feat. Tickets on sale May 17!”

Watch the preview below:

Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour: Get to know the 2024 lineup

The lineup announced for the 2024 Gold Over America Tour so far includes some of the biggest stars of the gymnastics world. Coming back to the event for a repeat performance are Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, Katelyn Ohashi, and Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos.

Carey, Chiles, and Jones are all World Champions, with Jade Carey also boasting an Olympic gold. Katelyn Ohashi is a former UCLA Bruins gymnast who has won two NCAA national championships. Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos is a four-time European Champion and was the only non-American on the 2020 lineup.

New faces that fans will get to see at Simone Biles’ 2024 Gold Over America Tour are Peng-Peng Lee, Kayla Dicello, Evita Griskenas, Fred Richard, and Casimir Schmidt.

Lee is a retired Canadian gymnast and Olympian, while Kayla DiCello is the 2023 Pan American Games all-around champion. Evita Griskenas is the only rhythmic gymnast in the line-up and is a four-time Pan American Games gold medalist.

Lastly, Fred Richard and Casimir Schmidt are the only two men currently on Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour. Richard is a two-time World Championships bronze medalist, while Dutchman Schmidt is a silver medalist at the European Games.