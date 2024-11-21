WATCH: Simone Biles' side-look at George Strait's wife at 2024 CMA Awards goes viral

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, gave a side-eye to Norma Strait, wife of American singer and songwriter George Strait, during her appearance at the 58th annual CMA Awards. The event also marked Biles' debut of a brand-new hairstyle.

On Wednesday, November 20, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the Olympic gold medalist turned heads in a silver off-the-shoulder gown while her chic new chin-length bob parted to the side hairstyle caught everyone's attention. In addition to Biles, the star-studded event was graced by several renowned faces like Jeff Bridges, Katharine McPhee, Billy Bob Thornton, and Kacey Musgraves, among others.

A video of the gymnastics icon making rounds online captures her looking at Norma as the crowd cheers for her husband who received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr B., an X (formerly Twitter) user, shared the video on their handle while asking:

"Anybody know if there’s a beef between Simone Biles and George Strait wife?"

Whiskey Riff also shared a snapshot of the intriguing glance at Strait on their handle and wrote:

"Simone Biles side-eyeing Norma Strait like she owes her money."

Biles recently concluded her 2024 season by leading her Paris Olympics gold-winning teammates and other international gymnasts at the final stop of her Gold Over America Tour in Detroit, Michigan, earlier this month. She achieved the historic feat of becoming the most decorated Olympic gymnast for the United States, surpassing Shannon Miller, after winning three golds and a silver at the Paris Olympics, which brought her overall Olympic medal tally to an impressive 11.

"It makes people happy and then it pisses people off" - Simone Biles on her 'GOAT' tag

Simone Biles at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at Flushing Meadows, New York (Source: Getty)

Following her Paris Olympics campaign, the 27-year-old Simone Biles appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her GOAT necklace and the nickname she is affectionately known by:

"I think it's funny to play off, obviously all of my fans and people have embraced, loved and supported me throughout my journey, but also the haters because there's always the comments like 'stop calling her the GOAT, she's not the GOAT.' So it's like it makes people happy and then it just pisses people off." [2:42 onwards]

Reflecting on her legacy, Biles said what matters to her is continuing to enjoy gymnastics while inspiring the next generation.

