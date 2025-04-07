WATCH: Skye Blakely’s impressive bars routine draws unfiltered reaction from Trinity Thomas

Skye Blakely received praise from Trinity Thomas for her uneven bars performance at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Tuscaloosa Regional Finals. This performance by Blakely earned her a score of 9.925 on the bars.

She not only contributed to the Florida Gators’ victory with her impressive bars routine, but also received an unfiltered reaction from Thomas. Thomas, who earned a master’s in Health Education & Behavior in 2023 and a master’s in Entrepreneurship in 2024 from Florida, was mic'd up while Blakely performed her bars routine on Sunday.

While commentating at the event, Thomas said (Planet of Gymnastics on Instagram):

“Oh sh*t, that was so good”, the 24-year-old said.

Take a look at the video here (second slide) -

Notably, Thomas is currently pursuing a nursing degree at the University of Florida starting 2025 after ending her collegiate gymnastics career in 2023 for the Gators.

Meanwhile, Blakely, who faced heartbreak at the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials while chasing a spot in the USA team due to an Achilles injury, will be aiming to help the Florida Gators in collecting the national title at the 2025 NCAA Championships, scheduled between April 17 and 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Skye Blakely reflects on her NCAA gymnastics debut for Florida Gators

Skye Blakely at U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials 2024. Source: Getty

Skye Blakely opened up on her NCAA gymnastics debut for the Florida Gators, sharing that she was initially nervous. Blakely, who signed her National Letter of Intent in the fall of 2022, made her freshman debut in January 2025. Following her NCAA debut, she got candid in an interview with Olympics.com released in February, stating:

“I was definitely a little nervous - it had been a while since I competed, and coming off an injury is always a different feeling. But I worked really hard to make the bar lineup because I really wanted to compete in my first freshman meet. Getting through the routine and landing my dismount was just such a great feeling.”

She went on to share how having her sister, Sloane, by her side during her NCAA debut was special, describing the experience of cheering for and supporting each other as ‘amazing.’

While Skye’s journey with the Gators has just begun, her sister Sloane, a senior, sustained a lower leg injury in February 2025, bringing both her season and collegiate career to an end as she graduates in May this year.

