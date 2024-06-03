WATCH: Suni Lee jumping in happiness after qualifying for U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024

Suni Lee was captured dancing in joy after qualifying for the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024. The Tokyo Olympic champion was competing for the first time on all-around in nearly a year and finished fourth to continue her journey towards the Paris Olympics 2024.

Suni Lee suffered from a kidney ailment for most of 2023 and returned at the Winter Cup 2024. She fell multiple times but returned with a better performance at the American Classic, winning gold in the balance beam event.

Continuing to build momentum towards the Paris Olympics 2024, Lee beat Simone Biles to win balance beam gold at last month’s U.S. Classic. She scored 14.600 while Biles finished with silver on 14.550. The 21-year-old competed all-around for the first time in a year, making a grand return ahead of the Olympic Trials.

Trending

Suni Lee finished fourth in the all-around at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024 with a score of 110.650. She was second on balance beam and fourth on uneven bars.

After earning the right to compete for a five-member USA team that will represent the country at the Paris Olympics, Lee's happiness knew no bounds. In a video uploaded by USA Gymnastics on Instagram, she could be seen jumping with joy over the qualification.

“We're going to the Olympic Trials,” she exclaimed.

Lee added later:

“That's how I feel. I'm so happy that it's in my hometown. So yeah, I'm really excited to see everyone at Olympic Trials.”

The U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024 are scheduled from June 27-30 in Minneapolis, the hometown of Suni Lee. The 21-year-old will be looking to make her second Olympic team and add more medals to her tally.

“It was really nice having her in my corner”- Suni Lee on Simone Biles’ support at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 11

Suni Lee didn't have a perfect campaign at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The Tokyo Olympic champion landed in a sitting position after her vault performance, which resulted in deductions from her score. However, Lee wasn't fazed and finished the night on a strong note with a fourth-place finish on all-around.

"It helps me a lot, knowing that I can come back from that. I feel like I don't even need to be perfect on beam and bars to get where I want to be. That's just the reminder that I just have to go out there and do my normal," Lee said (via USA Today).

Earlier, she tripped on the vault in her first routine of the night. As Lee looked to regain composure, Simone Biles came up to her with some motivational words. When Lee lined up for her second routine, on the uneven bars, the seven-time Olympic champion was cheering for her on the side, shouting, "You got this".

"It was really nice having her in my corner," Lee added.