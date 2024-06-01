Watch: Suni Lee performs Double Twisting Yurchenko at Xfinity Championships

American Olympic champion Suni Lee left the fans in awe of her gymnastics prowess as she delivered a Double Twisting Yurchenko. She performed it at the ongoing Xfinity Championships, aka U.S. Gymnastics Championships, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Suni Lee made a triumphant return to the mats at the recently concluded Core Hydration Classic after an injury break. She scored 14.600 on the balance beam to finish just ahead of her compatriot, Simone Biles.

On the other hand, the Xfinity Championships marked Lee participating in all four apparatus in elite competition for the first time, where she stands in fourth place with a score of 55.750 in the all-around.

Furthermore, the gymnast posted a score of 14.2 on the balance beam and 14.3 on the uneven bars. In the midst of this, a video of the 21-year-old is making the rounds on the internet, where the athlete could be seen nailing a tricky Yurchenko double vault during her vault routines, where she scored 14.000.

USA Gymnastics shared the video on their X handle on Saturday and wrote:

"14.000 for @sunisalee_'s Double Twisting Yurchenko at #XfinityChamps! She sits in fourth in the Senior Women's All-Around after their first night of competition!"

Suni Lee's teammate and four-time Olympic champion, Simone Biles, is on the verge of winning her ninth U.S. all-around title after taking the lead on day one.

What Suni Lee's coach had to say about her U.S. Gymnastics Championships performance

Suni Lee made headlines during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she clinched the gold in the all-around event, and she also became the first gymnast of Asian descent to win the all-around gold in the Olympics.

However, a kidney-related condition ended her sophomore season early and forced her to withdraw from the U.S. World Championships and Pan American Games. Now the gymnast is watching every step to stay in the best shape for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Her handle-with-care approach was witnessed during the Xfinity Championships, as her coach, Jess Graba, said (via Olympics.com):

"Her belief in the stamina isn’t quite there yet… physically, she’s fine, and she can do pretty much everything, but that doesn’t mean your mind knows it. We have to take care to make sure we don’t push her past what her mental capabilities right now. The pacing is try to keep her healthy, add one thing at time and live to go to the next day."

Graba also added that the prime focus of competing in the Fort Worth event was to build up some stamina and compete under pressure in front of the fans.