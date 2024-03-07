WATCH: Suni Lee works on connecting the full-twisting Jaeger to a Pak salto after Winter Cup 2024

Suni Lee, the 2020 Olympic all-around champion, is very ambitious about the full-twisting Jaeger. She initially shared her short workout video, wherein she performs a release move from the uneven bars using a reverse grip, followed by some air flips and twists then back to the bar again, on social media on January 23.

This move is called the full-twisting layout Jaeger. Lee has been working on it and was recently spotted doing it on video once again. Gymnastics Now shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Suni Lee is working on connecting the full-twisting Jaeger to a Pak salto!"

Watch the video here:

Ahead of the 2024 Winter Cup, the artistic gymnast shared in an interview with Olympics.com, that she's been back in the gym every single day. Lee said last month:

"I'm in remission right now, so I've just been getting it under control and starting to work up into routines and getting ready for the season."

She was also keen on getting the skill (full-twisting layout Jaeger) named after her. Lee said:

"We’re kind of just going to get the skill named and then doing a basic bars set. I'm just doing Pak through (to the end of the routine)."

Suni Lee expresses dissatisfaction with her performance in Winter Cup

Lee, 20, has not been happy with her performance at the 2024 Winter Cup and believes it wasn't a smooth comeback to the mat. The American gymnast fell twice on the uneven bars and once on the balance beam as well.

Suni Lee at the 2024 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup

Suni Lee, the NCAA champion on beam in the 2021-2022 season, was quoted by International Gymnast Media saying:

"I'm sad and I'm going to be mad about it for a really long time, but it's OK... Obviously I'm sad, but that's life. I wish I could redeem myself so bad."

Lee was particularly frustrated about slipping off the bars in her first competitive attempt at a full-twisting layout Jaeger. But she believes she can work harder and do better. She said:

"I have confidence since I know I can do it and hit it every single time. It's going to be different when you have the nerves and the pressure and you have to put your hand up (to compete). It's a different pace, so we just have to work on it."

Currently, the 20-year-old doesn't have any international assignments and is not a part of the World Cup in Baku. But she would be preparing for the upcoming Pacific Rim Championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics.