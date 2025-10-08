Watch: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stars in TAG Heuer x New Balance’s first-ever campaign celebrating athletes

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently featured in the first-ever collaborative campaign of TAG Heuer and New Balance. She showcased the special-edition FuelCell SC Elite running shoe and Connected Calibre E5 40mm watch, designed to combine performance and style.A few weeks ago, McLaughlin-Levrone ended a remarkable 2025 track season by dominating the 400m flat event at the World Athletics Championships, her regular event being the 400m hurdles, to win the gold medal ahead of more experienced competitors, including Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser, who took silver and bronze.New Balance’s Instagram handle posted a glimpse of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone highlighting the first collaborative project by TAG Heuer and the American footwear and apparel brand.Take a look at the video here - View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post immediately grabbed the attention of athletes including Trayvon Bromell, Lisanne de Witte and David Verburg among others. It is worth noting that while McLaughlin-Levrone partnered with New Balance in October 2018, she became a TAG Heuer ambassador starting June 2021.Mikaela Shiffrin, Gabby Thomas &amp; more react as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone pens note on her growth after successful WorldsSydney McLaughlin-Levrone at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyFollowing her successful World Athletics Championships campaign, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflected on how the 2025 season tested her patience as she switched from her signature hurdles to the 400m flat and how trusting God helped her through it.She opened up on this via an Instagram post, which got reactions from the likes of Gabby Thomas, Allyson Felix, Mikaela Shiffrin, Athing Mu, Sanya Richards-Ross and others. Thomas reacted on the post, commenting:“👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”Former track and field star Allyson Felix congratulated her with a heartfelt note:“Unmatched! A beautiful run and equally inspiring journey. Congratulations❤️”, the 14-time world champion wrote.Her training partner and former Olympic champion in the 800m, Athing Mu, also commented on the post, sending her hearts:“❤️❤️”One of the most decorated skiers in history, Mikaela Shiffrin, also reacted with a heart.“❤️”, she added.Sanya Richards-Ross, who previously held the 400m flat American record before McLaughlin-Levrone broke it at the Worlds in the finals, also joined in the comments, adding:“Incredible. Keep shining bright. We love you”Screenshot of athletes’ comments on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s Instagram post. Credits -sydneymclaughlin16Additionally, in the post, the American sprinter and hurdler expressed her gratitude to her family, fans, team and her church community for their support in her journey.