  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Watch: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stars in TAG Heuer x New Balance’s first-ever campaign celebrating athletes

Watch: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stars in TAG Heuer x New Balance’s first-ever campaign celebrating athletes

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Oct 08, 2025 20:01 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Paris Olympics 2024. Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently featured in the first-ever collaborative campaign of TAG Heuer and New Balance. She showcased the special-edition FuelCell SC Elite running shoe and Connected Calibre E5 40mm watch, designed to combine performance and style.

Ad

A few weeks ago, McLaughlin-Levrone ended a remarkable 2025 track season by dominating the 400m flat event at the World Athletics Championships, her regular event being the 400m hurdles, to win the gold medal ahead of more experienced competitors, including Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser, who took silver and bronze.

New Balance’s Instagram handle posted a glimpse of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone highlighting the first collaborative project by TAG Heuer and the American footwear and apparel brand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Take a look at the video here -

Ad

The post immediately grabbed the attention of athletes including Trayvon Bromell, Lisanne de Witte and David Verburg among others. It is worth noting that while McLaughlin-Levrone partnered with New Balance in October 2018, she became a TAG Heuer ambassador starting June 2021.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Gabby Thomas & more react as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone pens note on her growth after successful Worlds

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Following her successful World Athletics Championships campaign, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflected on how the 2025 season tested her patience as she switched from her signature hurdles to the 400m flat and how trusting God helped her through it.

Ad

She opened up on this via an Instagram post, which got reactions from the likes of Gabby Thomas, Allyson Felix, Mikaela Shiffrin, Athing Mu, Sanya Richards-Ross and others. Thomas reacted on the post, commenting:

“👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

Former track and field star Allyson Felix congratulated her with a heartfelt note:

“Unmatched! A beautiful run and equally inspiring journey. Congratulations❤️”, the 14-time world champion wrote.

Her training partner and former Olympic champion in the 800m, Athing Mu, also commented on the post, sending her hearts:

Ad
“❤️❤️”

One of the most decorated skiers in history, Mikaela Shiffrin, also reacted with a heart.

“❤️”, she added.

Sanya Richards-Ross, who previously held the 400m flat American record before McLaughlin-Levrone broke it at the Worlds in the finals, also joined in the comments, adding:

“Incredible. Keep shining bright. We love you”
Screenshot of athletes&rsquo; comments on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone&rsquo;s Instagram post. Credits -sydneymclaughlin16
Screenshot of athletes’ comments on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s Instagram post. Credits -sydneymclaughlin16

Additionally, in the post, the American sprinter and hurdler expressed her gratitude to her family, fans, team and her church community for their support in her journey.

About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications