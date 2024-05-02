WATCH: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone trains ahead of comeback at USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix

Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is ready to make her comeback in the 400m hurdles at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix after ending her 2023 season midway.

Sydney McLauglin-Levrone pulled off from the 2023 World Championships in Budapest because of a knee issue which ended her season early. The American returned to action at the Mt. Sac Relays, which took place in California on April 20, 2024.

McLaughlin-Levrone recently shared a training video of herself on her Instagram handle. In the video, the 400m hurdles World Champion is seen doing her training on the track and in the gym. From sprinting, hurdle practicing, and balancing exercises to weight lifting, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is seen giving all her strength in preparation with her coach. The video ended with a countdown for the Paris Olympics.

The caption to this video read:

"Day by day."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is next scheduled to compete at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix which is set to be held on May 18. The likes of Dalilah Muhammad and Anna Cockrell will also take part.

Other notable athletes who will take part in other races at the tournament include Christian Coleman, Gabby Thomas, Abby Steiner, Athing Mu and Michael Norman.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on competing at the Paris Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2023 USATF NYC Grand Prix

In an interview with NBC, Sydney McLaughlin Levrone spoke about her desire to represent the United States and her admiration for Paris ahead of the Olympics. The 24-year-old said that she wanted to be in better shape than she was at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I just want to be better than I was in Tokyo. Improve upon myself. I don't know what event I'll possibly be doing, but just represent Team USA very well," McLaughlin-Levrone told NBC as quoted by the Olympics.

"Paris is a dream come true. The stores, the roads, the cafes, all of it, it’s a dream. I love the fashion. Everybody here has amazing taste, and I just love to be able to see all the different looks, all the different designers. It’s just really cool to see the culture here," she added.

Sydney McLaughlin had a dream of an Olympic campaign in 2020 as she won two gold medals. The American won the 400m hurdles event by setting a then-world-record time of 51.46 seconds. She edged out her competitors Dalilah Muhammad (51.58 seconds) and Femke Bol (52.03 seconds)