WATCH: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins her first 100m hurdles race since 2022 at the Oxy Invitational ahead of the Paris Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record holder in the 400m hurdles, secured the top spot at the Oxy Invitational after a long hiatus. She competed in the 100m hurdles and touched the finish line at 12.71s.

The 24-year-old missed the 2023 World Championships in Budapest due to a knee injury and returned to action at the Mt. Sac Relays.

At the Oxy Invitational in Los Angeles, McLaughlin-Levrone grabbed the opportunity for an Olympic build-up and won the 100m hurdles event.

In the above video, the Olympian was seen blazing past her rivals at a speed of 2.9m/s. Delilah Mohammad, toe-to-toe with McLaughlin-Levrone since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, crossed the 400m finish mark in 53.53s on one of the Saturday events.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sets to practice ahead of the Paris Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2023 USATF Championships

2023 saw the Olympian make rare appearances on the track. Due to a knee injury, she kept off the competitions, especially the 2023 World Championships. After competing at the 2024 Los Angeles Grand Prix, her immediate goal would be to secure top spots in Paris.

In a recent Instagram video, the Olympian gave a sneak peek into her training days, hinting at a strong Olympic entry in July.

""Day by day."

In the reel, she donned a black track attire and put on her signature headphones to practice leaps, and sprints to name a few. She was also spotted training at the gym with her trainer. Her expressions are proof that her sights are set right.

At the Mt. SAC Relays, which was scheduled on April 20, 2024, in California, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone entered the competition ground after a year-long break. She competed in the 4x100m relay but settled for silver along with her team.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is next scheduled to compete at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix which is set to be held on May 18. The likes of Dalilah Muhammad and Anna Cockrell will also take part.

Other notable athletes who will take part in other races at the tournament include Christian Coleman, Gabby Thomas, Abby Steiner, Athing Mu and Michael Norman.